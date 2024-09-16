Advertisement
Warriors: Capri Paekau signs two-year deal for club’s NRLW return

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu-raised Waikato rugby league player Capri Paekau, 23, has been confirmed as one of the latest signings for the New Zealand Warriors' return to the NRLW in 2025. Photo / NRL Photos, Gregg Porteous

Te Awamutu-raised Waikato rugby league player Capri Paekau, 23, has been confirmed as one of the latest signings for the One New Zealand Warriors’ return to the NRLW in 2025.

Paekau has signed a two-year deal for 2025 and 2026 with the women’s side, with an option for 2027.

“Capri is a wonderful acquisition for the Warriors. She has had a taste of the NRLW and representative football, with her best years ahead of her,” Warriors NRLW head coach Ron Griffiths said.

“When speaking with Capri, the pride that was portrayed by her about playing with the Warriors, and what it would mean to her and her whānau, was endearing.”

The one-test Kiwi Ferns hooker came through Waikato clubs Tūrangawaeae and Te Iti Rearea, training with the Warriors’ NRLW squad as a 17-year-old in 2019.

Signed by the Parramatta Eels, she played five NRLW games last year and made her test debut, becoming Kiwi Ferns player No 180.

Paekau also represented the Māori All Stars in 2020 and 2023 and has been involved with Auckland’s Point Chevalier Pirates and in local Waikato rugby with the Kihikihi Rugby Sports Club.

“I’m beyond thrilled and grateful to be part of the Warriors squad,” Paekau said.

“The chance to represent my team and help grow the sport back home means the world to me.

“It’s a journey that feels like it started a long time ago. I still recall travelling to Auckland as a 17-year-old after school to train with the Warriors NRLW squad during the 2019 season. Ever since then, I’ve been working hard and waiting for this opportunity.

“I’m very grateful to Ron for believing in me and giving me the chance to show what I can bring to the team.”

Paekau signed alongside other Waikato players Mya Hill-Moana and Harata Butler.

The Waikato trio join experienced Kiwi Ferns fullback and Chiefs Manawa representative Apii Nicholls, who has signed on a two-year deal for 2025 and 2026.

Front-rower Hill-Moana, 22, has been secured for three seasons and fellow prop Butler, 31, for two.

