Te Awamutu-raised Waikato rugby league player Capri Paekau, 23, has been confirmed as one of the latest signings for the New Zealand Warriors' return to the NRLW in 2025. Photo / NRL Photos, Gregg Porteous

Te Awamutu-raised Waikato rugby league player Capri Paekau, 23, has been confirmed as one of the latest signings for the One New Zealand Warriors’ return to the NRLW in 2025.

Paekau has signed a two-year deal for 2025 and 2026 with the women’s side, with an option for 2027.

“Capri is a wonderful acquisition for the Warriors. She has had a taste of the NRLW and representative football, with her best years ahead of her,” Warriors NRLW head coach Ron Griffiths said.

“When speaking with Capri, the pride that was portrayed by her about playing with the Warriors, and what it would mean to her and her whānau, was endearing.”

The one-test Kiwi Ferns hooker came through Waikato clubs Tūrangawaeae and Te Iti Rearea, training with the Warriors’ NRLW squad as a 17-year-old in 2019.