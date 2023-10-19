Capri Paekau is set to make her New Zealand Kiwi Ferns debut off the bench this Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Debuting for the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns on home soil will be a pinch-me moment for the newest rugby league stars named in this week’s line-up, with Te Awamutu’s Capri Paekau included among these.

A new-look team has been named to take on Mate Ma’a Tonga Women in Saturday’s triple-header at Eden Park as part of the Pacific Championships.

Young Parramatta Eels hooker Paekau is set to make her debut off the bench, donning the No. 14 jersey.

“It’s a big honour and privilege. I’ve been in the development system since I was 18,” Paekau says.

“To finally come through, it’s definitely been one of my biggest achievements in footy. It’s always been a dream of mine. I’m definitely privileged to be here.”

Hot off the back of an NRLW season with the Canberra Raiders, after converting from union, Cheyelle Robins-Reti will also make her debut.

Robins-Reti is a former Black Fern, Black Ferns Sevens, Hurricanes Poua and Waikato FPC player, as well as a 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki champion with Matatū.

Having been cleared to play following an eye injury late in the NRLW season, Robins-Reti will step on to the wing.

New Zealand Kiwi Ferns rep Cheyelle Robins-Reti. Photo / Photosport

Taranaki’s Tiana Davison is another new face named in the team.

“It’s very surreal, and to do it at home in front of family and friends is even more surreal. I think there will be a few tears shed,” she says.

Tiana, who made the switch from rugby union to league in 2022 and helped the Newcastle Knights win the 2023 NRLW grand final, once had her sights set on making the Black Ferns.

This Saturday she will don the black-and-white jersey in front of friends and family, who will travel from her small hometown of Waitara to watch her take the field for the first time as a Kiwi Fern.

“Following my time with the Knights this year, I knew if I worked hard and kept my head down, my time would come, and thankfully for me, it did come,” the 22-year-old says.

Davison says her goal is to show the next generation in her hometown there is a pathway into elite sport if you put your mind to it.

Making her first appearance in the Pacific Championships alongside Davison is Abigail Roache, also of the Newcastle Knights and a 2023 Waitomo Chiefs Manawa rep.

“My family all managed to come to the NRLW grand final, so it’s going to be really special to play in front of them at home. I’m hoping my grandparents will make it,” Roache says.

Off the back of a narrow 16-10 loss to the Australian Jillaroos on Saturday in Townsville, head coach Ricky Henry has made some changes to the previous line-up.

“It’s been a really tough selection process where we are leaving out some top players, but it shows our depth as we build towards the 2026 World Cup,” Henry says.

Abigail Roache at a Kiwi Ferns training session. Photo / Photosport

Brisbane Broncos centre Mele Hufanga caught the attention of many with her try against the Jillaroos in the Kiwi Ferns’ first match of the Pacific Championships.

Leading from the front, Mele says she is so proud of how far the debutants have come in a short time.

“These young guns are really talented, and they really showed up on Saturday against the Jillaroos.”

Asked what she’s expecting this weekend, Mele says she expects the Tongan players to come for her.

“I’m just focusing on doing better and being better,” she says.

The kick-off for the match between Mate Ma’a Tonga Women and the Kiwi Ferns will be at 3.45pm (NZT) on Saturday.

2023 Kiwi Ferns Pacific Championship team list:

1. Shanice Parker - Newcastle Knights

2. Cheyelle Robins-Reti - Canberra Raiders

3. Mele Hufanga - Brisbane Broncos

4. Abigail Roache - Newcastle Knights

5. Leianne Tufuga - Wests Tigers

6. Tyla Nathan-Wong - St George Illawarra Dragons

7. Raecene McGregor (cc) - St George Illawarra Dragons

8. Mya Hill-Moana - Sydney Roosters

9. Brooke Anderson - Cronulla Sharks

10. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa - St George Illawarra Dragons

11. Otesa Pule - Sydney Roosters

12. Annessa Biddle - Cronulla Sharks

13. Georgia Hale (cc) - Gold Coast Titans

Interchange:

14. Capri Paekau - Parramatta Eels

15. Najvada George - Wests Tigers

16. Amelia Pasikala - Sydney Roosters

17. Tiana Davison - Newcastle Knights

18. Jasmine Fogavini - Brisbane Broncos





