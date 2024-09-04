Waikato’s second try was scored by Mahutariki-Fakalelu.

After receiving the ball five metres out from the Auckland line, she used her strength to carry a few defenders over to score.

Semple added the extras this time and Waikato had a 12-point lead after 13 minutes.

No 12 Rina Paraone went over in the right-hand corner for Waikato’s third try midway through the first half.

Semple, with a strong run, got within five metres of Auckland’s line, before offloading to Paraone to power her way over the line.

Semple nailed the conversion to stretch the lead to 19 points.

An Ariana Bayler pick and go close to the line saw Waikato’s bonus point try only minutes later.

Semple was successful again and Waikato kept pace with the clock.

Auckland were then penalised for being offside in front of their posts.

Semple added another three points to Waikato’s score with a successful penalty shot at goal.

With five minutes remaining before halftime, Paraone was over for her second try of the match.

Taking the ball from the base of the ruck about 30 metres out, she broke two tackles and beat another two defenders to score a brilliant individual try.

Semple added the extras to extend Waikato’s advantage to 36 points.

Semple was successful with another penalty shot at goal approaching halftime after Auckland gave away a penalty in a kickable position.

The Waikato women went into the break with a 39-0 lead over Auckland Storm.

Early in the second half, hooker Grace Houpapa-Barrett crashed over from the back of a driving maul to continue Waikato’s dominance in the match.

Semple’s successful afternoon with the boot continued as she converted the try to take Waikato to a 46-0 lead.

Auckland Storm finally got on the scoreboard around the 53rd-minute mark when Cillia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono barged her way over to score.

Braxton Sorenson-McGee added the extras.

The Storm were in again eight minutes later when Rori Wood crossed.

Sorenson-McGee was unsuccessful with the conversion and Waikato still had a commanding lead 46-12 midway through the second half.

Minutes later winger Montessa Tairakena continued Waikato’s tryfest.

After receiving the ball 30 metres out, Tairakena put on a fend and then beat two defenders to score in the right-hand corner.

With the conversion unsuccessful, Waikato led 51-12 after 64 minutes.

Semple crossed for Waikato’s eighth try of the match three minutes later.

Moving in from fullback to halfback, Reese Anderson threw a cutout pass which found Semple in space and she went over basically untouched.

Converting her own try, she pushed Waikato’s lead to 46 points with 13 minutes to play.

However, Waikato weren’t done with scoring yet, as loose forward Roelien du Plessis barged her way across to score next to the posts for her first try in Waikato colours.

Semple added the extras and Waikato led 65-12 with seven minutes remaining.

Auckland Storm managed a consolation try when Elizabeth Moimoi crossed but the damage was already done, as Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC ran into the sheds after winning 65-17.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC 65 (Lela Ieremia, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Rina Paraone 2, Ariana Bayler, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Montessa Tairakena, Chelsea Semple, Roelien du Plessis tries; Chelsea Semple 7 conversions, 2 penalties)

Auckland Storm 17 (Cillia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono, Rori Wood, Elizabeth Moimoi tries; Braxton Sorenson-McGee 1 conversion)

HT: 39-0