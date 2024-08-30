Advertisement
Home / Waikato News / Sport

FPC 2024: Waikato set for Auckland clash with revamped line-up

By Waikato Rugby
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Jade Coates will partner with Logan Hauraki at lock for Waikato FPC against the Auckland Storm, Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Group: Waikato Rugby FPC have named their side to face Auckland Storm at FMG Stadium Waikato for round four of the Farah Palmer Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach James Semple has made several changes to his match-day 23.

The front row remains unchanged, with the only changes to the forward pack being in the second row and loose forwards.

Logan Hauraki moves off the bench to start at lock partnering Jade Coates in the second row.

Hauraki’s promotion to the starting line-up means captain Chyna Hohepa moves to No 8 taking over from Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland — the only change to the loose forward trio.

In the backs, Ariana Bayler takes over from Violet Hapi-Wise to start at halfback.

Ana Marsters returns to the starting side and takes her place on the left wing, pushing Reese Anderson to fullback.

In the reserves, Nyesha Hamilton, Toka Natua, Tafiau Fetalaiga, Hinemaringi Scott and Montessa Tairakena all retain their spots.

Scott has another chance to make her Waikato debut from the reserves.

The final changes to the reserves have Leomie Kloppers, Leata Puni-Lio and Roelien du Plessis named to make their first appearances for the province this season.

Two players are in line for milestones. Lela Ieremia and Tafiau Fetalaiga are both set for their 10th Waikato cap, earning them their Mooloo bells.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC kick off the double header at 2.05pm as game one before the Waikato Bunnings Warehouse NPC side face Auckland in game two at 4.35pm.

Waikato FPC line-up against Auckland Storm

1. Chyann Kaitapu (Melville)

2. Grace Houpapa-Barrett (Ōtorohanga)

3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (Melville)

4. Logan Hauraki (University)

5. Jade Coates (Hamilton Old Boys)

6. Mia Anderson

7. Emma-Lee Heta (Ōtorohanga)

8. Chyna Hohepa (Kihikihi) — captain

9. Ariana Bayler (Hamilton Old Boys)

10. Kiriana Nolan (Kihikihi)

11. Ana Marsters (Hamilton Old Boys)

12. Chelsea Semple (University)

13. Rina Paraone (Ōtorohanga)

14. Lela Ieremia (Melville) — Mooloo Bell (10th game)

15. Reese Anderson (Hamilton Old Boys)

Impact

16. Nyesha Hamilton (Hamilton Old Boys)

17. Toka Natua (University)

18. Tafiau Fetalaiga (Hamilton Old Boys) — Mooloo Bell (10th game)

19. Leomie Kloppers (Hamilton Old Boys)

20. Leata Puni-Lio (Hamilton Old Boys)

21. Roelien du Plessis (Hamilton Old Boys)

22. Hinemaringi Scott (University)*

23. Montessa Tairakena (Hamilton Old Boys)

* = Waikato debut

