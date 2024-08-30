Jade Coates will partner with Logan Hauraki at lock for Waikato FPC against the Auckland Storm, Photo / Photosport

Jade Coates will partner with Logan Hauraki at lock for Waikato FPC against the Auckland Storm, Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Group: Waikato Rugby FPC have named their side to face Auckland Storm at FMG Stadium Waikato for round four of the Farah Palmer Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach James Semple has made several changes to his match-day 23.

The front row remains unchanged, with the only changes to the forward pack being in the second row and loose forwards.

Logan Hauraki moves off the bench to start at lock partnering Jade Coates in the second row.

Hauraki’s promotion to the starting line-up means captain Chyna Hohepa moves to No 8 taking over from Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland — the only change to the loose forward trio.