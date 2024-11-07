J.G. Williamson Trophy – First XV Boys Most Valuable Player: Teina Beets.

Grant Cockburn Memorial Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys Football: Ethan Carter.

Lambeth Trophy – Senior Girls Swimming Champion: Tessa Chappell.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Senior Boys Athletics Champion; Sanders Cup – Senior Boys Cross Country Champion; Murray Green Cup – Best Male Athlete: Rico Dorssers.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys Hockey: Dean Druce.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Intermediate Girls Swimming Champion: Lilah Earwaker.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Girls Basketball: Tamia-Rae Emery.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys First XI Cricket: Luke Hibbert.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Intermediate Boys Swimming Champion: A.J. Howarth.

Grant Bain Memorial Trophy – Senior Boys Swimming Champion: Joshua Marais.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys Lacrosse: Floyd Owen.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Girls Football: Sophie Parr.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys Basketball: Danté Pihama.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Senior Girls Athletics Champion; McFall Cup – Senior Girls Cross Country Champion; Norah Smith Award – Most Valuable Player Girls Premier Netball; Linton Cup – Best Female Athlete; Gordon Cup – Best All Round Athlete: Kera Tervit.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Girls Lacrosse: Millie Thackray.

Special Sports Awards

In 2024, the following qualified to receive the Sports Excellence Badge as a result of their achievements at Waikato secondary school or higher level.

Rosie Anderson – Equestrian Waikato Secondary Schools Showjumping Champion.

Teina Beets – Athletics Waikato/Bay of Plenty Placegetter.

Chloe Chipperfield – Squash Waikato Secondary Schools Squash Individual Placegetter; Waikato Secondary Schools Squash Teams Placegetter.

Joshua Chisholm – Gymnastics Waikato Men’s Gymnastics Team; New Zealand Under-18 All Round Placegetter.

Fynn Clements – Athletics Waikato/Bay of Plenty Triple Jump Champion; Waikato/Bay of Plenty 4x400m Relay Champion.

Eva Davis – Equestrian North Island Secondary Schools Horse Trial Champion.

Lilah Earwaker – Swimming Waikato Secondary Schools Placegetter.

Harlem Edmonds – Lacrosse Waikato Under-18 Boys.

Nathan Honeyfield – Lacrosse Waikato Under-18 Boys.

Daniel Kits – Athletics New Zealand Record Holder Under-17, U18 and U19 1500m, 800m, 400m; North Island Secondary Schools 100m and 800m Champion.

Liam Leppard – Basketball New Zealand 3v3 Black Thunder basketball team.

Alisha Macfarlane – Equestrian North Island Secondary Schools Horse Trial champion.

Joshua Marais – Swimming Waikato Secondary Schools Placegetter.

Liam Mays – Lacrosse Waikato Under-18 Boys.

Charlee Neilson – Squash Waikato Secondary Schools Individual Placegetter; Waikato Secondary Schools Teams Placegetter.

Floyd Owen – Lacrosse Waikato Under-18 Boys.

Quade Raroa – Lacrosse Waikato Under-18 Boys.

Kaelyn Strawbridge – Equestrian North Island Secondary Schools Horse Trial Champion; Waikato Secondary Schools Showjumping Champion.

Sienna Sutton – Lacrosse Waikato Under-18 Girls.

House Awards

Kōwhai: Winners of three events and receive the Coleman Cup for Swimming, the College Trophy for Touch, and the College Trophy for Football.

Pōhutukawa: Winners of four events and receive the College Trophy for Athletics, the College Cup for Softball, the College Shield for Basketball, and the Lenco Cup for Netball.

Pounamu: Winners of four events and receive the Hull Cup for Cross Country, the College Trophy for Volleyball, the College Trophy for Singing and Haka, and the College Cup for the Quiz.

Ardent Trophy for Best House Spirit 2024: Pounamu.

A.G. Freman Rosebowl for Interhouse Supremacy 2024: Pōhutukawa.

Major Sports Awards

The Hey Trophy for Best Performance in a Waikato Secondary School Sporting Event: Te Awamutu College Blue Showjumping team – Rosie Anderson, Addisyn Dingwall, Eden Honeyfield and Kaelyn Strawbridge.

In February, the team competed at the Waikato Secondary Schools Championships in Leamington, achieving placings of first, three second places, a fourth place and a sixth place, for a total of 57 points. This total put them two points clear of St Peter’s Cambridge, placing them first out of 25 teams.

The Bev Garrett Memorial Trophy for Excellence in Sport: North Island Secondary Schools Horse Trial champions – Eva Davis, Eden Honeyfield, Alisha Macfarlane and Kaelyn Strawbridge.

In May, building off strong performances from throughout the competition calendar, the team attended the North Island Secondary Schools Championships.

They achieved fifth place out of 40 teams, in their first event.

This left them confident heading on to the next two disciplines. In the second event, they achieved three clear rounds and one rail.

In the last event, they got two riders clear around the course under time.

This gave the team overall a second place, two third places and a 13th place, with the top three placings counting towards the overall competition result.

The Tataurangi Family Trophy for Outstanding Performance in an Individual Sport: Charlee Neilson.

Notable squash achievements for the year so far: won Division One Ruakura women’s tournament; won Division One Paeroa women’s tournament; won Division One Matamata women’s tournament; 15th in the New Zealand Junior Under-19 Championship; second place Waikato Secondary Schools Individual Championship; second place Waikato Secondary Schools Teams Championship; selected to play for Waikato in both the Individual and Teams event at the upcoming Nationals and selected to the national junior training squad and invited to attend the British Junior Open in December of this year.

Daniel Kits, recipient of the Tangata Toa o Te Tau Trophy for Sportsperson of the Year . Photo / Dean Taylor

Tangata Toa o Te Tau Trophy for Sportsperson of the Year: Daniel Kits.

In December 2023 at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics National Championships in the Para Junior T37 category, he achieved national Under-17, U18 and U19 records in the 400m, the 800m and the 1500m.

At the North Island Championships held in April, he came first in the 100m and the 800m, now competing in the Senior Para category.

To win in his category, Kits’ times are placed as a percentage of the world record.

His time in the 800m, once calculated, had him winning by 0.9% against his opposition.

Kits also placed second in the 1500m with a time of 5m 23.87s, knocking three seconds off his personal best.

He has been invited into the elite youth athletes programme for Waikato, getting specialised training and coaching monthly.

Kits will attend the National Secondary Schools Championships again in Timaru.



