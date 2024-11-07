Teina Beets received the J.G. Williamson Trophy – First XV Boys Most Valuable Player at the Te Awamutu College sports awards. Photo / Jolene Emery
At the recent prizegiving, Te Awamutu College director of sport Chris Wynne took the opportunity before announcing the school’s sports awards to thank all the people involved in Te Awamutu College sports.
He said the coaches, managers, committee members, referees, sponsors, supporters, parents, caregivers and, of course, students play a vital role in the continued success of sport at the college.
“Your efforts are greatly appreciated.”
Sports Awards:
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Intermediate Girls Athletics Champion; Cottrell Cup – Intermediate Girls Cross Country Champion; Te Awamutu College Trophy – Girls’ Hockey Most Valuable Player: Rosie Anderson.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys Hockey: Dean Druce.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Intermediate Girls Swimming Champion: Lilah Earwaker.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Girls Basketball: Tamia-Rae Emery.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys First XI Cricket: Luke Hibbert.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Intermediate Boys Swimming Champion: A.J. Howarth.
Grant Bain Memorial Trophy – Senior Boys Swimming Champion: Joshua Marais.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys Lacrosse: Floyd Owen.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Girls Football: Sophie Parr.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Valuable Player Boys Basketball: Danté Pihama.
Te Awamutu College Trophy – Senior Girls Athletics Champion; McFall Cup – Senior Girls Cross Country Champion; Norah Smith Award – Most Valuable Player Girls Premier Netball; Linton Cup – Best Female Athlete; Gordon Cup – Best All Round Athlete: Kera Tervit.
Ardent Trophy for Best House Spirit 2024: Pounamu.
A.G. Freman Rosebowl for Interhouse Supremacy 2024: Pōhutukawa.
Major Sports Awards
The Hey Trophy for Best Performance in a Waikato Secondary School Sporting Event: Te Awamutu College Blue Showjumping team – Rosie Anderson, Addisyn Dingwall, Eden Honeyfield and Kaelyn Strawbridge.
In February, the team competed at the Waikato Secondary Schools Championships in Leamington, achieving placings of first, three second places, a fourth place and a sixth place, for a total of 57 points. This total put them two points clear of St Peter’s Cambridge, placing them first out of 25 teams.
The Bev Garrett Memorial Trophy for Excellence in Sport: North Island Secondary Schools Horse Trial champions – Eva Davis, Eden Honeyfield, Alisha Macfarlane and Kaelyn Strawbridge.
In May, building off strong performances from throughout the competition calendar, the team attended the North Island Secondary Schools Championships.
They achieved fifth place out of 40 teams, in their first event.
This left them confident heading on to the next two disciplines. In the second event, they achieved three clear rounds and one rail.
In the last event, they got two riders clear around the course under time.
This gave the team overall a second place, two third places and a 13th place, with the top three placings counting towards the overall competition result.
The Tataurangi Family Trophy for Outstanding Performance in an Individual Sport: Charlee Neilson.
Notable squash achievements for the year so far: won Division One Ruakura women’s tournament; won Division One Paeroa women’s tournament; won Division One Matamata women’s tournament; 15th in the New Zealand Junior Under-19 Championship; second place Waikato Secondary Schools Individual Championship; second place Waikato Secondary Schools Teams Championship; selected to play for Waikato in both the Individual and Teams event at the upcoming Nationals and selected to the national junior training squad and invited to attend the British Junior Open in December of this year.
Tangata Toa o Te Tau Trophy for Sportsperson of the Year: Daniel Kits.
In December 2023 at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics National Championships in the Para Junior T37 category, he achieved national Under-17, U18 and U19 records in the 400m, the 800m and the 1500m.
At the North Island Championships held in April, he came first in the 100m and the 800m, now competing in the Senior Para category.
To win in his category, Kits’ times are placed as a percentage of the world record.
His time in the 800m, once calculated, had him winning by 0.9% against his opposition.
Kits also placed second in the 1500m with a time of 5m 23.87s, knocking three seconds off his personal best.