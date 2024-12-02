Advertisement
Waikato News / Sport

Gallagher Chiefs and Moana Pasifika to clash in Pukekohe pre-season match

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
In February, the Gallagher Chiefs and Moana Pasifika will play a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match in Pukekohe. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific is returning to Pukekohe with the Gallagher Chiefs and Moana Pasifika to play a pre-season match at Navigation Homes Stadium on Saturday, February 8.

It will be an exciting afternoon of summer footy with a family-friendly 2pm kick-off time.

“We love the opportunity to play in front of our fans across the Chiefs region, so it’s great to be heading back to Pukekohe,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

Moana Pasifika is an ever-improving outfit, and the strength of their side, which was named for the coming season, is a testament to that.

This match will be a good test for both sides to apply their pre-season training and assess where they’re at for the season ahead.

The two teams will meet again in round six of DHL Super Rugby Pacific at Teufaiva Sport Stadium for the second Super Rugby match in Tonga, and again at FMG Stadium Waikato on May 24.

“To be able to play a top-quality opponent like the Chiefs provides us with a great opportunity to see where we are at before the season starts,” Moana Pasifika head coach Tana Umaga said.

“It’s awesome to take a game out to Pukekohe, we have a lot of fans in the Counties Manukau region so it’s great they have a chance to watch us play.

“I’m proud to have been involved with Counties as both a player and coach so it will be exciting to return to Navigation Homes Stadium.”

Tickets will be on sale soon.

