In February, the Gallagher Chiefs and Moana Pasifika will play a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match in Pukekohe. Photo / Photosport

In February, the Gallagher Chiefs and Moana Pasifika will play a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match in Pukekohe. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific is returning to Pukekohe with the Gallagher Chiefs and Moana Pasifika to play a pre-season match at Navigation Homes Stadium on Saturday, February 8.

It will be an exciting afternoon of summer footy with a family-friendly 2pm kick-off time.

“We love the opportunity to play in front of our fans across the Chiefs region, so it’s great to be heading back to Pukekohe,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

Moana Pasifika is an ever-improving outfit, and the strength of their side, which was named for the coming season, is a testament to that.

This match will be a good test for both sides to apply their pre-season training and assess where they’re at for the season ahead.