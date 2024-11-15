Advertisement
Home / Waikato News / Sport

All Whites v Vanuatu: Hamilton excited to host All Whites for the first time

By Lisette Elisala
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
FMG Stadium Waikato will host the New Zealand v Vanuatu game.

Hamilton is excited to host its first All Whites match when the team faces Vanuatu today.

The Tron will host two international games today with the second being Samoa vs Tahiti, also to be held at FMG Stadium Waikato.

FMG Stadium Waikato director Ben Slatter said the All Whites had limited opportunities to play at home in recent years, with only a few matches since late 2022.

Slatter said, the timing now aligns with the All Whites’ journey to qualify for the Fifa World Cup 2026.

“We are fully committed to making this event [in Hamilton] a memorable one.

“Our preparations included enhancing the fan experience, ensuring smooth logistics and gearing up the community to get behind the All Whites.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for our city to come together and support our national team.”

Hamilton’s Sports Ambassador, councillor Mark Donovan said: “We’re proud to host the All Whites and give fans the opportunity to cheer them on as they take one step closer to World Cup qualification”.

Slater said hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 was a “remarkable achievement” for Hamilton.

Hamilton Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said having All Whites play in Hamilton would give the central city a boost, particularly hospitality, retail and accommodation sectors.

“Not only do the teams bring a fantastic vibe to the city, but there are also spectators and support teams who are out and about enjoying what the town has to offer.”

Samoa v Tahiti kicks off at 4pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, followed by All Whites v Vanuatu at 7.30pm.

