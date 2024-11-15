FMG Stadium Waikato will host the New Zealand v Vanuatu game.

Hamilton is excited to host its first All Whites match when the team faces Vanuatu today.

The Tron will host two international games today with the second being Samoa vs Tahiti, also to be held at FMG Stadium Waikato.

FMG Stadium Waikato director Ben Slatter said the All Whites had limited opportunities to play at home in recent years, with only a few matches since late 2022.

Slatter said, the timing now aligns with the All Whites’ journey to qualify for the Fifa World Cup 2026.

“We are fully committed to making this event [in Hamilton] a memorable one.