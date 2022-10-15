The Mangapohue Natural Bridge Walk passes through an ancient limestone gorge. Photo / Department of Conservation

The Mangapohue Natural Bridge Walk passes through an ancient limestone gorge. Photo / Department of Conservation

The popular Mangapohue Natural Bridge Walk near Waitomo has been closed after being deemed unsafe due to weather-related erosion.

The track, managed by the Department of Conservation's Maniapoto District team, passes through an ancient limestone gorge and leads to a natural bridge which crosses directly over a boardwalk.

DoC's Maniapoto District operations manager Graham Kimber says a recent assessment of the track and bridge showed ongoing erosion of the natural bridge, possibly caused by the recent bursts of heavy rain and high winds.

"Debris has been falling from the trees on top of the natural bridge. We are concerned the continued erosion of the natural bridge will result in visitors being hit by rocks," he says.

"Given the high level of risk now posed to visitors at this site, it has become necessary to close the track."

The Mangapohue Natural Bridge passes directly over a boardwalk, and visitors could possibly be hit by falling debris. Photo / Waikato Tourism

The track will be closed for the foreseeable future while DoC is working through options regarding lowering the risk to visitors.

In the meantime, DoC staff have installed barriers across the entrance to the track. The picnic area and carpark will still be available, but there is no access to the gorge and no alternative routes.

Kimber says it was difficult for DoC to put a timeframe on how long repairs or modification of the track will take because of the amount of work necessary.

"With a changing climate, we can expect increased and more extreme weather events, and we need to consider long-term and sustainable solutions."