The Morrinsville River Walk is a pleasant 40-minute stroll along the Piako River. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

With the longer daylight hours of spring and summer coming up the mighty outdoors of the Waikato is calling.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

From casual strolls along the great awa that flows through the region to overnight bush excursions and winding mountain tracks, the Waikato is a paradise for walkers – and there is growing evidence that putting one foot in front of the other improves not only physical health but also brain function and wellbeing.

Even if they have not actually stepped out on them, most locals know about the popular Waikato walks like the climb to the summit of Mount Te Aroha, the trails through the native forests cloaking Mount Pirongia and Mount Maungatautari, and that the Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride between Ngāruawāhia and Lake Karapiro can be walked, as well as ridden on a bike.

To reveal some of the less well-known walks in the region, the Waikato Herald consulted Hamilton & Waikato Tourism. Here are some of the hidden gems the keen walkers at our regional tourism organisation like to explore.

Te Toto Gorge south of Raglan is a historically significant site. Along with the great views of the rugged western coastline of the Waikato, hikers will gain insights into traditional Māori gardens on this 60-minute round trip walk where the remnants of food-growing plots, stonewalls and karaka groves dating back to the 1700s can be seen.

Beaches in the area are a drawcard for walkers too, including Kāwhia Hot Water Beach, one of the best places to soak up wellbeing but not so universally known. In true do-it-yourself style, you dig your own spa bath so BYO spade. The au naturel experience of creating a personal spa in the sand and lazing in the warm water is best enjoyed when the low tide coincides with the setting of the sun out over the ocean. Go online to check out tide times to ensure you are in sync with the sunset.

Image 1 of 8 : In Huntly, the walkway around picturesque Lake Hakanoa is divided into 13 zones, including a contemporary Maori garden, a Japanese garden, and global and wildlife gardens. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

One of the few publicly accessible parts of the 60km stretch between the coastal community of Marokopa and Awakino village, near the southern border of the Waikato, is at Waikawau Beach. Access to the black sand and rolling ocean waves is via a narrow tunnel through the sandstone cliffs. Dating back to 1911, the tunnel was constructed by three men with picks and shovels only so cattle could be driven to and from the farm on the hills above. These days the tunnel is used by beachcombers in the know, rather than cows.

With Mount Pirongia being so dominant on the Waipa skyline, hikers cannot be blamed for overlooking the other significant peak in the district, Mount Kakepuku. The Kakepuku Track climbs up through protected bush to the summit of this ancient volcanic cone. It is a two-three hour round trip with a lookout tower at the top providing uninterrupted views along with information panels about what can be seen.

Although not as well-known as the Marokopa Falls, said to be the most beautiful in New Zealand, the Omaru Falls are another Waitomo district waterfall well worth checking out. The falls are hidden away in native forest off SH4. Look out for the signpost about 20km after the turn-off from SH3 south of Te Kuiti. The walk to the 45m high falls is through ferns, rimu and other native trees and across farmland – great picnic spots along the way.

Another gem is the nearby Mangaokawa Scenic Reserve where there are tracks that form part of the national Te Araroa Trail network of walks. An easy one-hour walk goes through the native forest, over a swing bridge and up the river to the Cascade Waterfalls where there are plenty of picnic spots and places to swim, bird watch and daydream.

Hamilton might not be an obvious walking destination, however, many a seasoned traveller will say there is no better way to experience a city or a town than by exploring it on foot. Richly diverse, Hamilton is a city of thriving cultural precincts, lush gardens, sweeping parklands, award-winning eateries and colourful street art. Walkways on both sides of the Waikato River that slices through the city centre provide views of this great awa.

Some 15 minutes from Cambridge, where the walk around Lake Te Koo Utu is a local favourite, there is Maungakawa Scenic Reserve with regenerating native forest sitting alongside exotic plantings including a magnificent Japanese walnut tree, camellias, rhododendrons, bluebells, and snowdrops. Perfect for families, the walk through the reserve is an easy 30 minutes.

Morrinsville is another urban environment to stroll around with the quirky Herd of Cows Street art that celebrates the town's dairy farming sector and its keen interest in art providing plenty to intrigue. Mostly sponsored by local organisations, the life-size cow sculptures come with catchy names like Accowntants, Picowsso, Peek-a-Moo, Udderly Awesome and Ed Moocation.

Along the Piako River that borders the town is the pleasant 40-minute Morrinsville River Walk where there is a stand of mature native trees including towering tōtara, and a small waterfall.

Pukemokemoke Bush Loop Track near Gordonton is a 90-minute circuit with 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside. Nine sites of interest, such as an old log hauler site and the remnants of a pa, are signposted along the way through matai, kahikatea, kauri, tōtara, and kanuka trees.

Hakarimata Scenic Reserve is another reason to step out in North Waikato. Amongst the tracks threading through the Hakarimata Ranges overlooking the town of Ngāruawāhia is the Kauri Loop Track, a two-hour walk that takes you up close to kauri, young trees as well as some giants that have stood the test of time. Another walk in the reserve follows the old Ngāruawāhia-Glen Massey railway line.

In nearby Huntly, the walkway around picturesque Lake Hakanoa is divided into 13 zones. There is a reserve of native trees, a ponga grove, wetlands and themed gardens including a contemporary Māori garden, a Japanese garden, and global and wildlife gardens.

For more about where to go for a walk in the mighty Waikato go waikatonz.com/walking where there is also a free guide to download.