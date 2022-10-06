The Waikato river ride is suitable for all fitness and experience levels, well signposted and can be accessed at various points. Photo / Hamilton-Waikato Tourism

Getting on your bike can make you happier, and healthier – and can even make you smarter, according to studies examining the link between exercise and healthier brains and sharper minds.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

With hundreds of kilometres of trails threading through the region, there's no better place to get pedalling than the mighty Waikato where there is picture-perfect scenery to enjoy along the way.

Cycling is not only a great way for adults to get out and enjoy the fresh air, but also brilliant for the kids – and once the bikes and a bit of basic kit like a helmet have been purchased, new or second hand, it costs next to nothing, just a fluffy perhaps at the coffee stop, or icecream.

As part of the Mighty Local story series, the Waikato Herald is encouraging families to get on their bikes these school holidays and over the summer months to come and asked Hamilton & Waikato Tourism to recommend some of the cycling trails in the region that are kid friendly, including with wide paths suitable for kids' bikes, bikes with kid-seats or tag-along style attachments, mountain bikes and e-bikes.

The Hauraki Rail Trail is suited for all ages, the terrain is gentle, and scenic, and there are cafes and picnic spots. Photo/ Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

In Hamilton there are the 10km of shared walkway and cycleway along the banks of the Waikato River that stretch from Pukete in the north to Hamilton Gardens.

The river ride is suitable for all fitness and experience levels, well signposted and can be accessed at various points. Along the way there are memorable river views as well as parks with places to stop for a break or a picnic lunch under the trees.

For families that mountain bike together Hamilton Mountain Bike Track at Pukete Farm Park is also conveniently located within the city limits. Originally a working farm and commercial sand quarry, the park has a purpose-built one-way track covering 11km. It includes some jumps and obstacles that require a bit of confidence and it's recommended younger and newly minted riders take their time.

Raglan is home to Te Ara Kakariki trails, a network of tracks shared by bikers and hikers. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Famous for its left-hand surf break, the Raglan area is also home to some great bike trails. In the Wainui Reserve there is family-friendly grade two (easy) mountain biking on the Te Ara Kākāriki trails, a network of tracks shared by bikers and hikers. Magnificent views out over the ocean come with the territory.

More mountain biking is at Te Miro Mountain Bike Park with terrain and tracks suited to active families and graded two-five (expert). In the new school term coming up, Te Miro Mountain Bike Club will be holding Saturday morning rides for eight to 15-year-olds with a sausage sizzle afterwards.

The Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride is one of the most accessible and scenic cycling and walking trails in the country. The longest concrete path in the motu, it winds its way along the banks of the Waikato River for 65km from Ngāruawāhia in north Waikato to Lake Karapiro.

The Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride is one of the most accessible and scenic cycling and walking trails in the country. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Te Awa is a world-class experience right here in our backyard and the good news for families is the trail can be broken up into sections that even little legs can ride – and, for the most part, it's graded one (easiest) to two with a few sections graded three (intermediate).

For many, the beginning of the Te Awa journey is in Ngāruawāhia where the trail start is opposite Tūrangawaewae Marae, the home of the Māori King Movement and the official residence and reception centre for the Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia.

The first Ngāruawāhia to Hamilton Gardens section of the trail is 27km with most of it graded one to two, although the final stretch between St Andrews Golf Club and the gardens is a little more challenging and graded two-three.

The Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride winds its way along the banks of the Waikato River for 65km from Ngāruawāhia to Lake Karapiro. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

The 30km from Hamilton Gardens to Cambridge wends its way past native bat colonies, through gullies, across bridges and raised boardwalks. The last few kilometres are still under construction and are due to open before the end of the year. In the meantime, cyclists are directed along the existing streets.

Most of this section is graded one-two with the final 11km graded two-three.

The short Cambridge section of four kilometres is through the town with opportunities to check out the shops and eateries, and, on Saturday mornings, Cambridge Farmers' Market.

Leaving Cambridge and heading for Lake Karapiro, cyclists pass internationally acclaimed stud farms where many winning thoroughbred horses are raised. At this time of the year look out for the cute new season foals and their mums in the paddocks as you go by.

More winners – this time rowers – are likely to be seen at Lake Karapiro, home to New Zealand Rowing.

This final Cambridge-Karapiro stage of the Te Awa River Ride is just eight kilometres and graded one-two.

The Te Awa River Ride also includes two bike skills parks where young riders can test their abilities on various surfaces as well as learn road rules. Perry Bike Skills Park is accessed near Horotiu while the Gallagher Bike Skills Park is adjacent to the Grassroots Trust Velodrome near Cambridge.

In Hamilton there are 10km of shared walkway and cycleway along the banks of the Waikato River. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Another cycling adventure the Waikato is famed for is the Hauraki Rail Trail.

Ride the full 197km distance in a four to five-day adventure that's suited for all ages or in bite-sized sections – whichever way, the terrain is gentle, it's scenic, there are cafés and picnic spots, and if you're going all the way there are plenty of overnight accommodation options.

The trail passes through the Edwardian spa town of Te Aroha and from there you can ride north to Paeroa, allowing about three hours for the 23km journey, or south to Matamata, a distance of 37km that should take about four hours.

Either way, the gradient is easy – although the kids, and the kid in the accompanying adults, might just like the Te Aroha-Matamata option. This would allow for the reward at the end of the day to be a banquet tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set where guests explore the set as the dusk gathers and then feast like a Hobbit (they like to eat at least seven times a day) at the Green Dragon Inn. Note: Banquet tours need to be booked in advance.

Cycling can be enjoyed by people of all ages, so span the family generations by inviting the grandparents along too.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism has two free cycling guides you can download by following these links:

● waikatonz.com/waikato-cycle-trails-for-families/

● waikatonz.com/waikato-cycle-trail-guide/