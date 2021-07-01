Waipā ratepayers in for average rates rise of 4.6pc

Waipā will invest $2.2 billion on capital and operating costs over the next decade, of which $0.95 billion will be funded by rates.Photo / Supplied

Waipā will invest $2.2 billion on capital and operating costs over the next decade, of which $0.95 billion will be funded by rates.Photo / Supplied

Waipā ratepayers face an average rate rise of 4.6 per cent in the 2021/22 year and a 10-year average annual rates increase of 2.2 per cent after the district council approved its 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan this week.

Chief executive Gary Dyet said: "Waipā's rates rise is relatively low in comparison to some other places around the country, which is largely due to the district's high level of growth which ultimately pays for itself through development contributions."

The council will invest $2.2 billion on capital and operating costs over the next decade, of which $0.95 billion will be funded by rates.

Its average debt is set to peak in 2024/25 at $319 million and by year 10 reduce to $201.9 million.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest thanked staff and councillors for pulling together a mammoth piece of work for the district, noting greater community interest and engagement in this year's plan.

With over 1500 submissions received, he hoped it signalled an era of increased community involvement in the business of the council.

"We worked really hard to develop this plan alongside the people of Waipā and many of the decisions we have made directly reflect that. What was clear from submissions was that residents want Council to invest more in community projects and facilities to ensure Waipā remains a desirable district to live in, as well as continuing to invest in core infrastructure."

Mayor Jim Mylchreest and chief executive Gary Dyet signing off Waipa District Council's 2021-2031 Long-term Plan. Photo / Supplied

Projects budgeted for in 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan include:

• Pirongia–Ngāroto-Te Awamutu Cycling Connection

$3,275,832 to construct section two of the cycleway.

• Urban Mobility Network

$10,920,120 ($5,569,261 funded by Waka Kotahi) to build a network of cycling routes in Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

• Lake Te Koo Utu

$5,855,892 to fully implement the concept plan.

• Memorial Park

$5,075,500 to implement the newly adopted concept plan.

• Resource Recovery Centre

$195,181 per annum from year five to buy or lease a site to set up a resource recovery centre to give more unwanted household waste a new life and divert rubbish from landfill.

• Te Ara Wai

Lease costs of $123,500 in addition to $7.2 million that has already been allocated for the museum.

• Cambridge Town Hall

$4.1 million to undertake strengthening and earthquake work in addition to $120,000 of operating costs for the Cambridge Town Hall Community Trust.

• Kihikihi Town Clock

$70,500 to repair and automate the town's clock.

• Skate parks

$120,000 in year one for site identification, feasibility, geotechnical advice and concept design for skate parks across the district and a further $1,730,000 for construction and redevelopment of skate parks in year two across the district.

• Kihikihi Community Centre

$50,000 for a feasibility study to develop a community centre in Kihikihi.

• Kihikihi Domain

$50,000 for a feasibility study for a sports centre, $30,000 for a master plan and an additional $40,000 for administrative resource once an agreed plan is in place.

• Cambridge Racquets Club

$25,000 for court renewals.

• Leamington Domain

$25,000 to prepare a domain masterplan.

• Kihikihi Police House Temple Cottage Trust

$1000 grant to be paid each year over the next 10 years.

• Sport Waikato

Ongoing contribution of $11,850 to fund the regional active spaces plan.

• John Kerkhof Park

$600,000 capital expenditure for sports field development and $80,000 in maintenance costs per annum from year three.

The council also adopted its Significance and Engagement Policy, Revenue and Financing Policy, Treasury Management Policy and Development Contributions Policy.