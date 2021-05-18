Mayor steps in as Perry Aquatic Centre opens to the public

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest and council CEO Garry Dyet dipped their toes into the new pool last Friday. Photo / Supplied

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest and council CEO Garry Dyet dipped their toes into the new pool last Friday. Photo / Supplied

The new Cambridge pool complex Perry Aquatic Centre - Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi is now open to the public.

Councillors, iwi, funders, board members, trustees and others closely linked to the pool project attended the opening ceremony last Friday, before the pool was officially opened to the public on Saturday, May 15.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest said the new complex will bring enjoyment and offer health, fitness and recreational opportunities to the people of Waipā for many years to come.

"The community has been waiting for the opening with enormous anticipation - and a degree of impatience. I firmly believe that it is community projects such as this that put the heart and soul into the community and make Waipā the fantastic place it is to live, work and play."

The mayor thanked the many sponsors, partners and other local people who contributed to the pool and acknowledged that despite massive efforts from those involved, the project had not been easy.

The new Cambridge pool just opened last Saturday. Photo / Supplied

"On the plus side, there's also the saying that 'good things take time'. And that's what we should focus on. I am proud and thankful that the district has the ability, the willingness and the determination to deliver projects like the Cambridge pool in very testing times."

The community-owned facility will be managed by the Waipa Community Facilities Trust, GoWaipa, which was established specifically to manage and operate the aquatic facilities across the district and ASB Stadium in Te Awamutu.

Perry Aquatic Centre is open from Monday to Friday from 6am until 9pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 8am until 7pm.

To find out more about the pool and entry fees click here.