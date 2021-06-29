Matamata pool roof repair costs higher than expected

The roof over Matamata Swim Zone's heated indoor pool will be removed soon. Photo / Supplied

Matamata Swim Zone roof repair costs may escalate as Matamata-Piako District Council debates the future of the pool.

At the end of April, the council closed the indoor pool, changing rooms and spa due to the roofing structure and other parts of the sports centre being at risk in an earthquake.

Mayor Ash Tanner says the indoor pool roof, completed in the late 1980s, was due for replacement this year anyway. "We were just going to re-roof the building, but at the assessment for the upcoming work, we found out the whole roof support system needs strengthening as well."

What started off as a $1.5 million job to replace the pool roof would escalate into a project that could cost $3 million to $6 million if the council decides to also fix the structures that hold the roof in place.

Tanner says although the facility is already a few decades old, it still had plenty of life in it. "We have just invested $2 million dollars in the two outdoor pools four years ago, so they are still in good condition."

He says the problem would be the indoor pool and roofing structure that council is looking at in consultation with the public. There have been Facebook consultations and meetings with the public and squash club. The gym has already found a new place.

Within the next few weeks Tanner is expecting to hear feedback from engineers to make a final decision on the future of the indoor pool.

"The facility won't be closing down completely. For the interim, we will remove the whole roof to keep it safe for everyone. This transforms the heated indoor pool into an outdoor pool. We are also planning to re-paint the pool so it is ready in time for summer." Council will carry out routine leak repairs as well.

While the indoor pool is closed, the two heated outdoor pools, including the dive pool, are still operating. Tanner says they have also increased the heat of the pools. The outdoor changing rooms are also in use and are heated.

Because there won't be an indoor option for some time, the council believes a small investment to provide some comfort for outdoor users is needed. Therefore, it will soon move the pool reception from the carpark entrance to the Meura St side gate and build a covered walkway between the Meura St reception and the outdoor changing rooms.