Stage two would see 25ha of the northern end of the block developed.
While the project had been in the pipeline for close to three years, held up in part due to Covid-19 and road damage to State Highway 25A, Disher acknowledged it was still a challenging economic market in 2024, referencing Covid-19.
“Indirectly it was Covid-19, the economy is just not supportive of growth and development at the moment; stimulation is slow at the moment but going into summer, we are going to see more demand.”
The development included a flood plan and erosion control, with stormwater caught on site and drip fed, he said.
About 30,000 native plants would be put in the ground to help mitigate stormwater flow on the northern slope of the block.
Roading, footpaths and streetlights were still to be constructed.
The block stretches from the end of Azimuth Rd, stretching from Grahams Creek north, around the western side of Tairua Gold Course to Pepe Stream at the southern end.
Disher said it had expansive eastern views across Tairua and Pauanui, out beyond the Shoe, Slipper and Aldrerman islands, which was part of what attracted them to the site.
“There’s also the vista of mature native forest and the vast landscape of the Coromandel Ranges; the low-density development and extensive landscape planting within it, including the preservation and enhancement of three wetlands will give residents a real connection to the environment and the natural beauty of its surrounds.
“Well-defined covenants will ensure the quality of the neighbouring homes and minimise the impact on the local landscape.”