He said about 50 people were involved in the project, working alongside local and regional authorities.

That involved some impressive logistical figures, with 120,000m3 of soil cut to date, while 90,000m3 of it used to fill.

The cutting and filling work was to balance the contour of the elevated site which looks over much of Tairua and its surrounds.

Pepe Ridge directors Jason (left) and John Carruthers, and Jeremy Disher. Photo / Al Williams

Stage two would see 25ha of the northern end of the block developed.

While the project had been in the pipeline for close to three years, held up in part due to Covid-19 and road damage to State Highway 25A, Disher acknowledged it was still a challenging economic market in 2024, referencing Covid-19.

“Indirectly it was Covid-19, the economy is just not supportive of growth and development at the moment; stimulation is slow at the moment but going into summer, we are going to see more demand.”

The development included a flood plan and erosion control, with stormwater caught on site and drip fed, he said.

Pepe Ridge scheme map.

About 30,000 native plants would be put in the ground to help mitigate stormwater flow on the northern slope of the block.

Roading, footpaths and streetlights were still to be constructed.

The block stretches from the end of Azimuth Rd, stretching from Grahams Creek north, around the western side of Tairua Gold Course to Pepe Stream at the southern end.

Disher said it had expansive eastern views across Tairua and Pauanui, out beyond the Shoe, Slipper and Aldrerman islands, which was part of what attracted them to the site.

“There’s also the vista of mature native forest and the vast landscape of the Coromandel Ranges; the low-density development and extensive landscape planting within it, including the preservation and enhancement of three wetlands will give residents a real connection to the environment and the natural beauty of its surrounds.

“Well-defined covenants will ensure the quality of the neighbouring homes and minimise the impact on the local landscape.”

Disher said the natural environment and ecology had been challenging to navigate through the planning and construction phase.

“However, these features and its landform are what make Pepe Ridge so spectacular.”



