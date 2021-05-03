New Cambridge pool facility to be named Perry Aquatic Centre

The wait is almost over for access to the highly anticipated Cambridge Pool. Photo / Supplied

The wait is almost over for access to the highly anticipated Cambridge Pool. Photo / Supplied

Cambridge residents will be able to take a first dip in the highly anticipated new Cambridge pool complex on Saturday, May 15.

The opening of the Perry Aquatic Centre- as the pool has been named - will be a momentous occasion for both Waipā District Council and the community, says mayor Jim Mylchreest.

"This is a top of the line facility and we know people will absolutely love it," he says.

An opening event will be held on the day so the occasion may be celebrated by the whole community. Details of the event will be released soon.

The facility boasts a new 10-lane 25m indoor pool, a toddler pool, hydrotherapy pool, spa, sauna, children's splash pad and an upgrade of the existing 50-metre outdoor pool. Entrance is $8 for adults, $5 for children and $5 for senior citizens.

The naming of the complex acknowledges the Brian Perry Charitable Trust's $300,000 donation towards construction. It will be named Perry Aquatic Centre for the next 10 years.

The centre has also been gifted the name Puna Kaukau O Te Oko Horoi by Ngāti Koroki Kahukura which will accompany Perry Aquatic Centre.

With construction now complete, Go Waipa has officially moved in to the facility to train its team and prepare the facility for opening.

Mylchreest thanked the Brian Perry Charitable Trust for their enormous ongoing support for the pool project and many other projects in the district including the Te Awa Cycleway, the Sir Don Rowlands Centre and the Perry Community Water Sports centre and the Home of Cycling velodrome.

Brian Perry Charitable Trust general manager Jennifer Palmer said the trust was pleased to continue its partnership with Waipā District Council and contribute to an exciting development for Cambridge.