Waipā District Council invites tradies seeking council work to join new panel

Waipā District Council is looking for businesses to join their trade services panel. Photo / Getty Images

Waipā District Council is looking for local trade businesses to join their new trade services panel which would allow them to pick up council work.

To join the panel, businesses have to go through the procurement process, agreeing with council response times, rates and callout fees.

Procurement adviser Adele Bird said the main advantages of having a panel are greater clarity around costs and timeline.

"This helps us manage jobs better, especially if the job is urgent. We're looking for all sorts of trades including electrical, carpentry, fencing, painters and glazing.

"The type of work on offer is varied, so this is relevant to both sole traders and larger businesses."

To be eligible to apply, businesses need to service the Waipā district and be able to respond to urgent requests.

Last financial year council spent about $3 million on trade work which will be undertaken by businesses on the panel.

Interested trade businesses have the chance to hear about the panel, look at the application process, and ask questions at two breakfast events hosted council.

The first breakfast event is set to take place at Mitre 10 Te Awamutu on May 27 and at Mitre 10 Cambridge on June 11.



To register for either event or for more information click here. Applications for council's trade services panel close on June 25.