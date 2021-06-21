Te Awamutu Memorial Park close to transformation after concept plan adopted

Waipa District Council has just adopted the final Te Awamutu War Memorial Park concept plan. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu War Memorial Park is soon due a makeover, according to a newly adopted concept plan.

According to the plan, historic memorials such as the Peace Fountain and pedestrian bridge will remain. Changes include improving the environment and waterways as well as creating ways to celebrate the town's mana whenua heritage and war history.

Community services manager, Sally Sheedy, said staff had taken nearly all of the community feedback into the plan. "We are pleased to embrace and cherish the park and its war memorials and to also tell of its earlier history with our iwi partners."

Te Awamutu Returned & Services Association president Lou Brown said the RSA was very happy with the plan and is pleased to work together with mana whenua on a number of aspects in the park.

"As long as we retain our memorials and the mana of the park for our soldiers and veterans, we are quite keen to see the projects funded and under way. It's important that we work together in the future as this is a legacy for all of us."

Sheedy said the plan gives space to mana whenua heritage while respecting the memorial park nature in one cohesive plan. However: "Unfortunately we aren't in a position to start any of the projects, even those identified for short term implementation until funding is received."

Funding for the final War Memorial Park concept plan was one of the council's five big topics in this year's 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, which will be adopted at the end of June. Feedback from the community indicated they wished for the projects to be funded through asset sales to help reduce the impact on ratepayers.

The final Te Awamutu War Memorial Park concept plan can be viewed here.