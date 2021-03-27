Four of New Zealand's most accomplished musicians play at Te Awamutu's Woolshed Theatre

Carnivorous Plant Society members (from left) Michael Barker, Finn Scholes, Sean Martin-Buss and Eric Scholes. Photos / Supplied

Carnivorous Plant Society is back and will visit Te Awamutu's Woolshed Theatre on Tuesday, March 30, when New Zealand's favourite psychedelic jazz band will take you on a journey from the streets of Mexico City to the mountains of Asia then straight to the depths of hell.

Arts On Tour New Zealand and Backstage Pass, with support from Waipā District Council, are proud to bring the talented quartet of four of New Zealand's most accomplished musicians to perform their original compositions that will ignite the imaginations of children and adults alike.

Carnivorous Plant Society 2021 features leader and founder Finn Scholes with Eric Scholes, Michael Barker and Sean Martin-Buss.

The stories told in the music are echoed visually by hand-drawn animations by band leader Finn Scholes, who happens to be New Zealand's best trumpet player (and who also plays tuba, vibraphone, piano and organ).

He has performed with many great acts including Tiny Ruins, Hopetoun Brown, Lawrence Arabia, Neil Finn, The Rodger Fox Big Band and the Auckland Chamber Orchestra. He is also known for his psychedelic animations and artwork.

Eric Scholes is one of New Zealand's top bass players. He studied classical double bass at Baltimore University and has performed several concertos.

He is interested in many musical genres and has played in the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra, the Auckland Chamber Orchestra, jazz and rock'n'roll bands and the mighty punk band The DHDFDs.

Michael Barker has been one of Melbourne's top session drummers and percussionists for much of his professional career.

There he played with many famous groups including Tim Finn, Neil Finn and the John Butler Trio.

On his return to New Zealand he formed the band Swamp Thing, which took the country by storm.

Sean Martin-Buss is a Tāmaki Makaurau- based multi-instrumentalist who has performed with a wide variety of groups — most notably Scuba Diva, The Beths, Hans Pucket, Dead Little Penny, Blackbird Ensemble, and Creme Jean.

Sean specialises in improvisational/experimental music as well as jazz and good old- fashioned rock'n'roll — owing it all to his roots in classical piano and AC/DC guitar solos.

Tickets for Carnivorous Plant Society are available from Eventfinda or i-Site Centres.