Foster Construction's work on the theatre is now nearing the end of the demolition phase. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Regional Theatre project is taking shape quickly - inside and out - as the first recruitments for the theatre's operations company are now almost complete.

The board of the operations company will be a combination of the Waikato Regional Property Trust (WRPT) trustees and at least two dedicated directors with theatre management experience.

Recruitment for the latter positions is now complete, with an announcement of the appointments due soon.

The all-important position of theatre general manager is currently being advertised, with an appointment due in a couple of months.

The general manager will lead the completion of the theatre's kit-out prior to the opening and deliver the artistic and marketing direction, entertainment and event programme, in-house hospitality offerings, community activation and commercial success.

The WRPT was established four years ago to ultimately own the theatre and its operating company and is chaired by engineer and construction manager Ross Hargood.

Meanwhile, the site work is also progressing with Foster Construction now near the end of the demolition phase which included dismantling the former Hamilton Hotel, so that some elements can be incorporated into the new complex. This work has taken several months.

Heritage New Zealand continues to be engaged in the construction process as each newly uncovered area reveals new information about the old building and its surrounds.

Waikato Regional Property Trust chair and construction manager Ross Hargood. Photo / Supplied

Although the building process is facing challenges due to the current supply and economic environment, the theatre is still on track to open in mid-2024.

A façade retention frame will soon be installed to support the street frontage of the old building, and excavations for the foundations of the new Theatre will get underway.

At the same time, details of the design work continue to be discussed as matters like the flow of people and goods in and out of the building are more specifically refined.

Another area still in the early planning stages is the redevelopment of Embassy Park where the much-loved Riff Raff statue will return to.

The WRPT, Foster and Hamilton City Council are currently discussing how they will collaborate on design features and how contracting parameters will work.

Once these discussions are complete, the formal design process can begin, including collecting initial concept ideas.