The roof of the former Hamilton Hotel is now being removed, as can be seen in this photo taken from the KPMG building. Photo / Momentum Waikato

The roof of the former Hamilton Hotel is now being removed, as can be seen in this photo taken from the KPMG building. Photo / Momentum Waikato

Preparation of the former Hamilton Hotel site for the construction of the Waikato Regional Theatre is now entering its closing stages.

Over the past six months the modern shops on Victoria St and the ancillary buildings at the back of the site have been demolished.

The removal of the floor slabs for the latter structures was overseen by mana whenua from Ngati Wairere, along with Heritage NZ, as part of the archaeological work needed to ensure clearances around the Hua o te Atua Urupa nearby on the riverbank.

Meanwhile, the hotel building has been carefully dismantled, with listed heritage items and reusable timber saved for the new building.

A major challenge was asbestos removal from the roof, which was placed somewhat haphazardly after the hotel opened in 1923. The top of the building was "encapsulated" with a tent-like structure over much of the summer as this work was under way.

A large steel frame will now be erected to support the facade of the hotel, after which the remaining rear of the building will be demolished.

The new regional theatre will retain and restore the facade of the old Hamilton Hotel, a heritage building. Image / Supplied

Site preparation is due to wind up next month, when excavation for the foundations will get under way.

The setup of the Waikato Regional Theatre Operating Company got under way this year, with two director positions being advertised soon after, calling for experience in developing and managing Performing Arts Centre operations.

Applications for those roles have now closed and appointments will be made soon. They will join two other directors from the Waikato Regional Property Trust's board to form the new company's governance.

The trust will own the theatre and its operating company, which will run the programme of commercial and community shows and activity. The model aims to separate delivery of live stage experiences from the background asset management.

Meanwhile, the Share the Stage campaign for the Waikato Regional Theatre was officially launched this month with the first public screening of the video at the theatre site.