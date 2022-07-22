An artist rendering of the planned exterior view of the Regional Theatre from Victoria Street. Image / Momentum Waikato

An artist rendering of the planned exterior view of the Regional Theatre from Victoria Street. Image / Momentum Waikato

The Waikato Regional Theatre project just took another important step towards take-off as Momentum Waikato announces two new theatre directors.

Current The Meteor Theatre Manager Deborah Nudds and King St Advertising Chief Executive Chris Williams will be the directors of the inaugural board of the Waikato Regional Theatre Operating Company.

Nudds and Williams both have venue, performing arts and business experience, and will form the board together with Waikato Regional Property Trust (WRPT) trustees Ross Hargood, Belinda Mulgrew and Scott Ratuki, and later on Margi Moore, Ken Williamson and Glenn Holmes.

The WRPT, formed by community foundation Momentum Waikato, will own the regional theatre currently under construction in the Hamilton CBD.

Hargood, who is also the WRPT's chair, says the operating company needs directors with strong theatre and business backgrounds and a real grounding in Waikato.

"Deborah and Chris ... are both successful business people in their own right, are committed locals with a passion for the performing arts, and are well known nationally in their fields, which adds credibility."

Nudds has managed Hamilton's The Meteor Theatre since 2014, overseeing its meteoric rise in activity. Her previous successes include founding Hamilton's iconic Metropolis Café.

She says she wants to positively influence the cultural life of her city - and the region - by bringing the experience of running a busy grassroots space to the table.

The Meteor Theatre manager Deborah Nudds is one of the two theatre operating company directors. Photo / Supplied

"The Waikato Regional Theatre will sit at the top of the local performing arts eco-system, a modern fit-for-purpose space. I put my hand up for this role to help ensure that it is a community asset as well as a commercial success, which will be hard but not impossible."

Williams has been involved in the creative field his whole working life. Apart from running the local advertising agency King St, his portfolio of work also includes being chair of the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, and he was chair of Creative Waikato and the Clarence St Theatre Trust.

An active composer and musician, he had two stage musicals performed in Hamilton and around New Zealand.

Williams says the regional theatre will be something completely new, and he is "really excited" about being a part of this.

"These opportunities don't come along very often... The theatre will put us on the map with local, national and international acts. Being in the middle of the CBD will drive its re-invigoration and be a real catalyst for further change."

Chris Williams, CEO of King St Advertising, will join the Waikato Regional Theatre Operating Company as one of two directors. Photo / Supplied

Hargood says the new theatre needs to be offering something for everyone.

"We need to understand our community and our audiences, so we can stage the variety of shows the people of the Waikato and beyond want to come and see... It has got to be a good place for a night out regardless of what you're into."

One of the operating company's first tasks will be the appointment of the theatre's general manager. Advertising for the job closed at the end of June and an announcement on who will fill the role is due in a few weeks' time.

The Waikato Regional Theatre is due to open with its first shows in mid-2024.