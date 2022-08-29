Fans of the Waikato Regional Theatre have the opportunity to perpetuate their names on a chair in the auditorium. Image / Supplied

Momentum Waikato has launched a fundraising initiative called Take a Seat where fans of the Waikato Regional Theatre have the opportunity to have their names displayed on a seat in the auditorium.

The initiative is part of the wider Share the Stage campaign aiming to raise the final $5 million required to complete the $80m theatre project.

Take a Seat is set to raise around $1m by seeking donations for at least 670 of the 1300 seats. Anyone donating $1500 to the theatre in this capacity will have their name or their business's name displayed on a seat.

Since the Share the Stage campaign launched at the start of May, around $1.2m of that final $5m has come from generous individuals, businesses and trusts.

The new Waikato Regional Theatre is currently being built in the south end of Hamilton's CBD and is set to be a state-of-the-art performance venue that is located within easy reach of everyone in the Waikato Region, from the Coromandel to Tokoroa to Te Kuiti.

The 1300-seat auditorium will feature crystal-clear acoustics, up-close sight lines and a range of possible stage and viewing configurations to showcase any kind of live performance.

To donate or find out more about Take a Seat, visit the Share the Stage website or contact Momentum Waikato.

Meanwhile, Cambridge philanthropists John and Nicola Kenel have set up a Financial Literacy Fund with Momentum Waikato to sponsor financial literacy courses for young people.

These courses are set to teach young people crucial money skills like budgeting and distinguishing good debt from bad.

John is the director of housing developer Assured Property. He says the financial responsibilities that people need to take on are becoming increasingly complex, with factors such as retirement planning and recognising risk becoming ever more critical.

"Many people are making complex decisions without the skills and experience needed. They're just guessing on something that can have a negative long-term impact."

John says the investment income from the new fund will be used for well-run local financial literacy programs for kids and teenagers, as well as online tools and apps like SquareOne.

"We'll be looking to make the first disbursements in a year or so."