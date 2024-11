Emergency services are attending a house fire on Great South Rd, Ngāruawāhia, Waikato. Photo / Bevan Conley

Motorists are advised to expect delays as emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Waikato.

One person was treated on the scene for injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received multiple calls to a house fire on Great South Road, in Ngāruawāhia, at 7.50am.

“It was well-involved on our arrival and at the height of the incident, we had four appliances on scene,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

Nobody was in the house on arrival.