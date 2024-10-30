Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Waikato fire: School hall evacuated as crews battle blaze in roof

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

A school hall has been evacuated as crews battle a fire in a roof near Hamilton.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire in Puketaha just before midday.

“On arrival crews found a well-involved roof fire in a single-storey building approximately 15m x 10m.

Fire in the roof of a building at Puketaha Primary School on Wednesday. Photo / Maryana Garcia
Fire in the roof of a building at Puketaha Primary School on Wednesday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“The building is used as a school hall and was occupied at the time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The building was fully evacuated,” he said.

Four standard fire trucks, two water tankers, a support vehicle from the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Brigade and a ladder truck from Manukau are on the scene.

Water from a swimming pool is being used to fight the fire, the spokesman said.

Police were also called to help fire crews.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The firefighter in charge at the scene said when they arrived all the children had been evacuated to an assembly point at the school.

”No one was hurt,” he said.

”The fire is contained to the school hall.”

He said firefighters were making sure the fire did not spread to neighbouring classrooms.

”A fire investigator is on the way.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances went to the scene and one person was assessed and was in a minor condition.

More to come.




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News