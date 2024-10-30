“The building was fully evacuated,” he said.

Four standard fire trucks, two water tankers, a support vehicle from the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Brigade and a ladder truck from Manukau are on the scene.

Water from a swimming pool is being used to fight the fire, the spokesman said.

Police were also called to help fire crews.

The firefighter in charge at the scene said when they arrived all the children had been evacuated to an assembly point at the school.

”No one was hurt,” he said.

”The fire is contained to the school hall.”

He said firefighters were making sure the fire did not spread to neighbouring classrooms.

”A fire investigator is on the way.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances went to the scene and one person was assessed and was in a minor condition.

More to come.















