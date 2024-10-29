Much of the fire ground was part of Whangamarino wetland’s peat bog, an area of great ecological and cultural significance.

Tonnes of greenhouse gasses released into the atmosphere by last week’s Waikato wetland fire are estimated to be worth up to $9.6 million. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Last week, DoC estimated the peat soil under the wetland could take hundreds of years to recover while plants in the internationally recognised North Waikato habitat could take 10 to 30 years to grow back.

Department regional director Tinaka Mearns said DoC staff were saddened by the “devastating damage”.

“The fire released an estimated 96,000 to 181,800 tonnes of greenhouse gasses back into the atmosphere,” Mearns said.

“This would be worth $5.1 to $9.6m based on current carbon markets.”

Mearns said over Labour Weekend, DoC aerial and ground crews inspected the 19km fire perimeter using thermal drones.

“Today DoC confirms there are no further hotspots and will move to a scaled-down monitoring approach.”

Mearns said DoC would be focused on protecting the remaining habitat to support threatened species.

“The loss of native vegetation and bare ground increases the risk significantly of weed incursion,” Mearns said.

“Surveillance and control of invasive plant species will be of critical importance.”

Mearns said the peat bog supported the greatest diversity of threatened native wetland species including the black mudfish or waikaka, Australasian bittern or matuku-hūrepo, and spotless crake or pūweto.

“Individual animals will have perished in this fire, and there has been an enormous loss of habitat,” Mearns said.

“However, we protected around 148ha of peatland, thanks to the quick response and co-ordinated effort of everyone involved. This area will be critical to the vegetation recovery as it provides a seed source.”

Threatened native wetland species include the Australasian bittern or matuku-hūrepo.

Mearns said DoC extended “huge gratitude” to everyone who helped control the fire.

“After taking a breath, we will move towards creating a recovery plan with the same collaborative approach. It will likely take decades to achieve the work.”

Mearns said the fire served as a reminder of the importance of wetlands to species and to people.

“Wetlands are effective in storing carbon and removing CO2 if maintained or restored,” Mearns said.

“Bringing water back into wetlands, restoring them and controlling any fires in their vicinity will reduce their risk to future fire damage. This protects unique plants and animals, plus keeps carbon out of the atmosphere.”

Mearns said DoC worked closely with Fenz, Ngā Muka linking to Ngāti Naho, Ngāti Tamaoho, Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Māhuta and other groups to ensure ecologically and culturally sensitive areas threatened by the fire were prioritised for protection.

Ngā Muka Trust acknowledge the expertise and professionalism of the fire team throughout the Whangamarino Fire.

Ngā Muka Trust’s Kelvin Tupuhi said the kaitiaki implementation was well received and deemed important across all sectors.

“We take the positive from this, and look forward to a reset of our taonga. Mana whenua will continue to advocate matauranga Māori throughout the recovery process. Nga mihi kia koutou katoa.”

The large fire that burned through vegetation near Meremere, Waikato, is now fully contained under control, fire authorities say. Photo / Mike Scott

DoC incident controller Steve Bolton said the whakatauki gifted to the response by Tupuhi — ‘Ehara he toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini’ — recognised that the outcome could not be achieved by one alone but by the many.

“This includes the firefighters, their families, employers and the community surrounding the wetland.”

Tinworth said the outcome was achieved by the efforts of many people over the last week.

“My thanks to the pilots and our crews from the area and as far north as Auckland who put in so many hours and hard work with this fire, many of whom are volunteers.

“I also acknowledge their families and employers and everyone else who supports in the background.”

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is underway.

