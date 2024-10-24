From left: Michael Lowe, Zoe Farmer, Craig Farrar, Te Ahu Witana-King, Suz Bismark, Mark Doohan, Toby Officer, Jeremy Poynter, Chris Whitworth, Cha Ruka, Jess Earnshaw, Rose Battersby, Tull Colman (absent: Aeron Mellish).
In his 16 years as a policeman, sergeant Toby Officer has been called out to more suicides and suicide attempts than he can count.
Officer said early intervention and counselling services were important.
“What [I Am Hope’s] Mike King does is huge for youth.
“[The fundraiser is] another way of helping to raise awareness and, through I am Hope, providing an avenue for [youth] to seek help.”
The challenge had been 12 months in the planning.
“It was extremely easy to get other people on board.
“Originally, I was just going to do it by myself, but as soon as I told a colleague ‘I want to raise money for I am Hope’, he said ‘I don’t care what it is, count me in’. And from there it sort of developed a life of its own.”
Soon, fellow police officers Cha Ruka, Jeremy Poynter and Christopher Whitworth, firefighters Craig Farrar, Te Ahu Witana-King, Suz Bismark and Mark Doohan, paramedics Jess Earnshaw, Rose Battersby and Tull Coleman, and Aeron Mellish, Zoe Farmer and Michael Lowe from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter joined in on the mission.
On November 8, the crew will embark on their journey, leaving from the Taupō Fire station at 4pm, heading anticlockwise around Lake Taupō.
The walk will be continuous, with participants stopping only briefly to rest and eat, returning to finish at the Taupō Fire station around lunchtime on Sunday, November 10.
Officer said Lake Taupō was significant for the team.