“I couldn’t even imagine how many mental health callouts I had [in the past 16 years]. In a bad week, probably one a day.”

He said it was usually the families that would call the police for help.

He said, in his view, when attending a mental health call-out “police become counsellors, but we have got no training”.

Chris Whitworth, Cha Ruka and Toby Officer from Taupō Police will walk the circumference of Lake Taupō to raise funds for I am Hope.

Officer said early intervention and counselling services were important.

“What [I Am Hope’s] Mike King does is huge for youth.

“[The fundraiser is] another way of helping to raise awareness and, through I am Hope, providing an avenue for [youth] to seek help.”

The team of 14 will attempt to walk the entire circumference of Lake Taupō – 160km – in 40 hours. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

The challenge had been 12 months in the planning.

“It was extremely easy to get other people on board.

“Originally, I was just going to do it by myself, but as soon as I told a colleague ‘I want to raise money for I am Hope’, he said ‘I don’t care what it is, count me in’. And from there it sort of developed a life of its own.”

Jess Earnshaw, Tull Coleman and Rose Battersby are part of the St John crew who will join Taupō Police in their journey for I am Hope.

Soon, fellow police officers Cha Ruka, Jeremy Poynter and Christopher Whitworth, firefighters Craig Farrar, Te Ahu Witana-King, Suz Bismark and Mark Doohan, paramedics Jess Earnshaw, Rose Battersby and Tull Coleman, and Aeron Mellish, Zoe Farmer and Michael Lowe from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter joined in on the mission.

On November 8, the crew will embark on their journey, leaving from the Taupō Fire station at 4pm, heading anticlockwise around Lake Taupō.

Suz Bismark, Paul Wilson, Mark Doohan, Craig Farrar, Michael Officer from the Fire & Emergency crew.

The walk will be continuous, with participants stopping only briefly to rest and eat, returning to finish at the Taupō Fire station around lunchtime on Sunday, November 10.

Officer said Lake Taupō was significant for the team.

“The path goes right through the area that we deal with every day.”

Aeron Mellish, Michael Lowe and Zoe Farmer from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

“It’s a tough challenge to complete in 40 hours, we will be sleep deprived, so the mental side of it will be huge – quite fitting, given that it’s for a fundraiser for a mental health charity.”

He said the team was “positive and excited” about the mission.

“Most of us have been training since the start of the year. But there is also a little bit of apprehension because it’s quite a big walk.”

Officer said his family had been very supportive, although his wife was initially taken aback when he told her about it.

He had been preparing for the challenge switching from his usual running regime to walking, starting at 10km and slowly scaling up to 30km, plus strength training at the gym.

The overall goal was to raise $40,000 but it was a figure that was “chosen at random”, Officer said.

“I don’t know if we will achieve it, so far we raised $1100, but any money we can raise for Mike King will be a bonus.”

For more information or to donate visit the team’s Givealittle page.





Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.