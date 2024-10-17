Advertisement
Whiritoa scrub fire ties up four brigades for four hours

Al Williams
The blaze at the south end of Whiritoa Beach took four hours to contain.

An out-of-control rubbish fire is alleged to be behind a blaze that kept firefighters from Whangamatā, Waihī, Ōnemana-Ōpoutere and Whiritoa tied up for several hours.

The alarm was sounded at about 5pm on Wednesday in Whiritoa with reports of a vegetation fire at the south end of Whiritoa Beach.

A resident who was fishing towards the north end of Whiritoa Beach at the time said he saw a huge plume of smoke.

“It was a huge amount of smoke, it was a vegetation/scrub fire that occurred down the south end of the beach,” he said.

“I’m not sure exactly where but I don’t think any houses were in danger; I was fishing at the north end so only saw it from a distance, there were multiple appliances called out too.”

Whiritoa Volunteer Fire Brigade chief firefighter Errol Smith described the location as a very fragile eco-system and asked people not to leave fires unattended.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) confirmed the blaze spread to an area of scrub and marshland about 200 square metres in size.

Ten appliances, two from Whiritoa, three from Whangamatā, two from Waihī and three from Ōnemana-Ōpoutere attended.

Whangamatā chief fire officer Nigel Airey said about 30 firefighters battled the blaze, finally getting it under control about 9pm.

Airey said the blaze was in the vicinity of a neighbouring forestry plantation.

“Thankfully the wind died off so we could contain it.”

Firefighters pour water on the blaze.
Airey said the blaze started from a rubbish fire on a nearby property.

“It’s a good time for everyone to remember where embers can travel; a good reminder to get ready for a dry summer.

“People shouldn’t be burning general rubbish.”

Whiritoa Volunteer Fire Brigade chief firefighter Errol Smith said embers had been lifted in the wind and into the reeds and mudflats.

He said the area was surprisingly dry and warned people to be “very sure of your environment”.

“It is a very fragile ecosystem; don’t leave a fire unattended.”



