The blaze at the south end of Whiritoa Beach took four hours to contain.

An out-of-control rubbish fire is alleged to be behind a blaze that kept firefighters from Whangamatā, Waihī, Ōnemana-Ōpoutere and Whiritoa tied up for several hours.

The alarm was sounded at about 5pm on Wednesday in Whiritoa with reports of a vegetation fire at the south end of Whiritoa Beach.

A resident who was fishing towards the north end of Whiritoa Beach at the time said he saw a huge plume of smoke.

“It was a huge amount of smoke, it was a vegetation/scrub fire that occurred down the south end of the beach,” he said.

“I’m not sure exactly where but I don’t think any houses were in danger; I was fishing at the north end so only saw it from a distance, there were multiple appliances called out too.”