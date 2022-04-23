Ngaruawahia's CBD area has been identified by Waikato District Council as an area at risk during an earthquake because of its high volume of pedestrian traffic or vehicles. Photo / Supplied

Waikato District Council is asking its residents for help in identifying busy streets in Huntly, Ngaruawahia and Te Kauwhata that may pose a risk to public safety in an earthquake.

The consultation is part of the Building (Earthquake-prone Buildings) Amendment Act 2016 which requires all councils to identify buildings and busy streets where an earthquake could cause people to be injured from falling masonry, or where important roads could be blocked.

The council has so far named Huntly's Central Business District Area (Main Street) and Bridge Street, Ngāruawāhia's Central Business District Area and Te Kauwhata's Main Street as at risk during an earthquake because they have a high volume of pedestrian traffic or vehicles.

Waikato District Council building quality manager Merv Balloch says identifying those risk areas will help the council prioritise buildings that may require earthquake strengthening or repair.

"We want to make sure our streets are as safe as possible in an earthquake. This does not apply to standard residential dwellings.

"We believe the streets we have identified have the highest volume of foot traffic and cars, but we want to hear from you. Have we got it right?"

Under the Act, earthquake-prone buildings that provide a higher level of risk to people's lives or are critical to recovery in an emergency are considered priority buildings.

Some buildings are automatically categorised as priority buildings based on their purposes such as hospitals or emergency response services.

Other buildings may be identified as priority buildings because of their proximity to thoroughfares and strategic routes or because they have unreinforced masonry buildings in high pedestrian areas.

Owners of priority buildings will receive an earthquake-prone building notice and must strengthen or demolish earthquake-prone priority buildings within 12.5 years from the date the notice is issued.

Feedback is open until Friday, May 13, 5pm. People can provide feedback online or pick up paper copies of the relevant documents and submission forms at all council offices and libraries.

For more information click here.