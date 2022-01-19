Founders Theatre closed in 2016 amid significant safety concerns for the building. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council has given a community trust an extra three months to submit a proposal outlining an alternative future for the site of Founders Theatre.

The building, which opened in 1962, was closed in 2016 due to significant safety concerns. The building has also been identified as earthquake prone with estimates for restoration ranging from $12 million to $20 million.

Council has consulted with the community three times since the building's closure, with 84 per cent of submitters supporting the council's proposal to create a multipurpose park on the site.

In the 2021-31 long-term plan, $3.6 million was budgeted to demolish the building and build the new multipurpose park.

In May, the Theatre of the Impossible Trust (TOTI), a charitable trust petitioning to restore the site, was given until December 31 to provide an alternative business proposal for the site.

In early December, TOTI requested a further three months until March 31. The council approved the request.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the council approved the extension largely because of Covid-19 disruptions.

"Council accepted that, given Covid, TOTI needs some extra time to provide us and our community with a comprehensive and fully costed business case.

"But Founders has been closed since 2016 – that's a long time – and this issue can't go on forever. Our community and our council need certainty and personally, I am hopeful this will be the last request for an extension, she said.

TOTI's proposal must include a final concept design and comprehensive funded business case.

Margaret Evans, of TOTI, says her organisation continues to favour the creation of new dedicated community trust for the future operation of the repurposed Founders.

"Community consultation and engagement has continued, confirming interest in community-based activities including exhibitions, rehearsals, performances, meeting space, and outdoor connections, much of this previously identified in Creative Waikato's 2021 council submission by Jeremy Mayall as well as Sarah Nathan's 2016 report that Founders should be retained and repurposed," she says.

"There is enthusiasm to blend appropriate 'state of the art' innovation and issues such as climate change preparedness and resilience, while respecting heritage aspects of the building and site, and in accord with the Western Town Belt Plan."