Outdoor event to save Founders Theatre deferred until new year

Supporters are working on the redesign and re-purposing of the Founders building for community use. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton's heritage Founders Theatre will be the centrepiece in a major outdoor event early next year to boost support for the theatre's retention as a community facility.

This follows the postponement of original plans for "It's Our Show" this Labour Weekend – the latest in a lengthening list of event disruptions because of Covid restrictions.

Local community trust TOTI (Theatre of The Impossible) is driving a campaign to repurpose the closed theatre as an arts, culture, and heritage hub for the community - and to get Hamilton City Council to change its plan to demolish the building. The 60-year-old Founders Theatre had served as the city's key concert venue until it was closed five years ago by the council, citing earthquake risk.

TOTI Trust spokesperson, and former Hamilton mayor, Margaret Evans, said the Founders outdoor idea for "It's Our Show" with its focus on film, music, and performance, had attracted a lot of interest from arts and cultural groups who want to "show their stuff".

"Free outdoor movies are also a popular element, projecting onto the back wall of the theatre fly tower, with some Kiwi classics in mind such as Run Away, Sleeping Dogs and Quiet Earth.

"As well, we have the original 1964 movie produced by Jaycees to celebrate Hamilton's centenary celebrations with some classic footage such as Mooloo Parades, the Miss Waikato contest, and some of the who's-who of the time," says Margaret.

"We are also working with some enthusiasts and Wintec screen and media studies graduates on film clips featuring past shows performed at the Founders with contemporary inserts from performers – local and international. Since its opening on November 17, 1962, the 1249 seat memorial theatre has seen some of the world's best pop, folk, country and jazz performers grace its stage.

"We've had an incredible response and plenty of grass-roots interest and options for the planned celebration, and now we're looking at what we can do to work in with the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival and other community events in the new year.''

Meanwhile, the trust is working with lead architect Mike Angelo of Peddle Thorp and associates along with a wide range of future users, on the redesign and re-purposing of the Founders building for community use. TOTI is due to report back to the city council by the end of this year.