Don't knock it down: Charity drums up support to save Founders Theatre for community

The city council is being urged not to see the Founders Theatre as competition to the coming regional theatre. Photo / Supplied

Supporters of Hamilton's closed Founders Theatre have not given up on saving the landmark building from demolition.

The reopening of the theatre was among initiatives put to the Hamilton City Council last week during consideration of its proposed 10-year plan.

Local charitable trust TOTI (Theatre of the Impossible) is working to repurpose the theatre for community use - rather than let it be demolished.

Designed in the modernist style, Founders was opened in 1962 as Hamilton's first purpose-built theatre and town hall. Since then it has been the venue for thousands of performances and ceremonies of all sizes and styles.

After serving the city for more than 50 years it was closed in 2016 due to earthquake safety concerns and concerns around the operation of the stage house fly system, fire and other safety hazards.

Demolition of the structure and its replacement with a community park was among options looked at by the city council.

A drawing of the interior of the planned new Waikato Regional Theatre. Image / Supplied

At the same time, plans for a new regional theatre in the central city overlooking the Waikato River were announced.

However, TOTI has taken on the task of convincing the Hamilton City Council to commit to retaining and repurposing the Founders.

TOTI spokesperson and former mayor Margaret Evans said councillors were aware of the group's proposals and are urged not to see the Founders as competition to the coming regional theatre - construction of which is due to start later this year.

In December, the council agreed to demolish the theatre and build a multi-purpose park. The plan to demolish Founders and build a new multi-purpose park is part of the council's draft 2021-31 budget.

Evans said the proposal to rejuvenate Founders had attracted wide support from the community, business and professional groups.

"We have had support from architects including Mike Angelo of Peddle Thorp - which is the firm also of Mark de Lisle, son of the original architect Aubrey de Lisle.

"We also have engineers and geotech specialists (Lyall Green), a former fire service commander (Warren James), heritage specialists Neil Curgenven, Ann McEwan, and Richard Swainson and we have consulted with a range of interested parties such as Jeremy Mayall (Creative Waikato) and Kelvyn Eglington (Momentum), along with many past users from local theatre, performance and music groups.''

TOTI spokesperson and former mayor Margaret Evans wants Hamilton City Council to commit to retaining and repurposing the Founders Theatre. Photo / Supplied.

Their concept plans drawn up for the Founders include an outdoor stage area, community office space, meeting areas, workshops, restaurant and cafe, gallery exhibition space where iconic Ralph Hotere work once featured - and a town hall.

TOTI has estimated its cost to renovate the Founders for community use at around $10 million and is asking that the $3.6 million budgeted by the city for its demolition be put towards the facility's rehabilitation and "rejuvenation".