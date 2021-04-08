Best secondary school artwork on display at Waikato Museum

A painting by Kaia Waite of Waihi College from the exhibition currently in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

A painting by Kaia Waite of Waihi College from the exhibition currently in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Some of New Zealand's best secondary school artwork will be on display at Waikato Museum from April 9, as part of the Top Art exhibition.

This annual touring exhibition is coordinated by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) and showcases young artists who achieved Excellence in the five fields of NCEA Level 3 Visual Arts: design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

Waikato Museum director Cherie Meecham said the exhibition provides a unique opportunity for secondary school students and teachers to gain an understanding of what is required to achieve Excellence at Level 3.

"We are delighted to welcome students, whānau and the wider public to celebrate these amazing artworks that were created in 2020," she said.

"Our talented young people have managed to produce outstanding works of art during a particularly tumultuous year for Aotearoa and the rest of the world."

NZQA chief executive Dr Grant Klinkum said several of the artists featured in Top Art have been awarded New Zealand Scholarships for their work.

"Top Art showcases the work of New Zealand's young artists, while showing the calibre of work assessed as Excellence at NCEA Level 3."

The exhibition runs until April 15, daily from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free.

On the banks of the Waikato River, in the heart of Hamilton's CBD, Waikato Museum's 13 galleries feature more than 25 new exhibitions and 100 public events annually. Details of all exhibitions are available at waikatomuseum.co.nz