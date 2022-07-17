Ngāruawāhia's CBD has been identified as an area to be at risk during an earthquake due to a high volume of pedestrian traffic or vehicles. Photo / Supplied

Ngāruawāhia's CBD has been identified as an area to be at risk during an earthquake due to a high volume of pedestrian traffic or vehicles. Photo / Supplied

After consulting its community, Waikato District Council has identified busy streets and buildings in Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Te Kauwhata that may pose a risk to public safety in an earthquake.

Owners of commercial buildings that have been identified as earthquake-prone will now need to upgrade it within 12.5 years.

The process was part of the Building (Earthquake-prone Buildings) Amendment Act 2016 which requires councils throughout New Zealand to identify buildings and busy streets where an earthquake could cause people to be injured from falling masonry, or where important roads could be blocked.

After the community consultation in April, Waikato District Council has been affirmed in naming Huntly's Bridge St and Central Business District Area extending to the north end of Main St, Ngāruawāhia's Central Business District Area and Te Kauwhata's Main St as high pedestrian areas.

These streets are in medium seismic risk areas and are considered to have a high volume of pedestrian traffic or vehicles.

Any commercial buildings that have been identified as earthquake-prone in high pedestrian areas will be classified as priority buildings and need to be upgraded within 12.5 years.

Other buildings in the medium seismic risk zone located outside of the identified high pedestrian traffic areas will have 25 years to be updated, however, these rules do not apply to standard residential dwellings.

Waikato District Council building quality manager Merv Balloch says: "Waikato District Council has provided information to owners of buildings identified as earthquake-prone ... and are available to answer any questions people may have."

Buildings are regarded as earthquake-prone if they have less than one-third of the strength required for a new build in the same location in moderate earthquake shaking.

The rating is determined by a building's weakest element but does not mean the building is unsafe or cannot be used, it means the building will not perform as well as a new building in a moderate earthquake.

The national system ensures the way buildings are managed for future earthquakes is consistent across the country.

The council received 18 submissions on the matter, including ones asking to include Huntly's Onslow St and Hakanoa St in the high pedestrian areas. After deliberation, the council adopted the plan without these areas.