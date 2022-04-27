Hamilton City Council intends to proceed with its plan to demolish the Founders Theatre site for a multi-purpose park. Photo / Supplied

The bulldozers are getting closer to demolishing Hamilton's Founders Theatre and turning the space into a multi-purpose park and community performance area following a decision this week by Hamilton City Council's community committee.

The committee declined the alternative proposal from the charitable trust Theatre of the Impossible (TOTI) to re-purpose the building into a community hub.

The committee's decision still needs a final sign off by the full city council when it meets in May and the TOTI is vowing to fight on "until they bring in the bulldozers".

Mayor Paula Southgate applauded and thanked TOTI for the energy and commitment the trust had put into its proposal to repurpose the closed theatre. She noted the huge amount of good work done by TOTI on behalf of the city in the past. But good intentions were simply not enough, she said.

"We had asked for a fully-costed business case, but unfortunately that was not forthcoming, and we did not get the certainty we needed. There was simply not the confidence in the room that TOTI's proposal was viable given there were no funding sources identified," Southgate said.

"Neither was there conditional funding agreements in place that we would have expected to see in a business case before committing our city to millions of dollars."

Former Hamilton mayor and chair of the TOTI trust, Margaret Evans said after the committee meeting that the trust disputes this.

"We think we produced a robust business case. We talked to professionals in the field and it would cost between $7 and $10 million to repurpose the building. Talking to funders, we think we can get the full $10 million.

"[But] we needed the formal approval for the building from the council so that we can confirm users and funders, but the council refused to give us this approval."

Evans said: "We are looking at various options. We will not give up until they bring in the bulldozers."

Former mayor and TOTI Trust chair Margaret Evans is not giving up on the Founders Theatre yet. Photo / Supplied

Mid-last year, TOTI was given until December 31, 2021 to provide a fully-costed business case for a new use for the theatre. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a further three-month extension to March 2022 was granted.

Founders Theatre, which opened in 1962 was closed in 2016 due to significant safety concerns and has since been identified as earthquake-prone. Estimates for restoration range from $12 million to $20 million, the council says.

The council has consulted with the community three times since the building's closure, seeking guidance on what to do with the site.

The proposed park will include purpose-built facilities to meet the needs of the community and a special interpretation of its historic significance, the reinstatement of its fountains and space for open-air performances.

It is part of the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan funded activity and has been allocated $4.008 million in year 2.