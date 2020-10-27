D-Day close on future of Hamilton's Founders Theatre

The Founders Theatre in Tristam St has been closed since 2016. Photo / File

An informal poll by Waikato News has found a majority of Hamiltonians want the Founders Theatre to be removed but opinion is split on what to do with the area.

The poll surveyed 110 Hamiltonians and found that just over a quarter wanted to keep the Founders Theatre as it is and give it either a part or full rebuild.

OPTION 1

Councillor Mark Bunting said public feedback on the options are mixed.

"A lot of people are really keen on the park idea, and then there's still some who want to save the thing," Bunting said.

The council presented three options to the public for consultation. Option 1 would demolish the theatre and replace it with a 5000m2 lawn, with no new planting or park furniture.

OPTION 2

Option 1 would cost around $1 million, which was budgeted in the council's Long-Term plan option 1 rated the highest of the three options with 38 per cent of the people we asked.

Those who said they wanted the Founders Theatre to be knocked over and replaced with a park say there's no point to the Founders standing.

"There's no need to keep it, it won't get any decent use as it's out of the way," one local said.

OPTION 3

Another Hamilton resident said "I couldn't really care less to be honest."

Option 2 would also remove the theatre but would develop the site into a multi-purpose park. It would cost more money than option 1 but the total amount will be based on public feedback and there will be further community feedback in March 2021.

The second option is the council's preferred option and, 36 per cent of locals in our poll liked this one. In early September, then Hamilton East MP David Bennett submitted a letter stating that the council should select option 2 and should "allow the ability to redevelop the site and develop it into a world-class facility".

"This would create a long-term valuable asset for Hamilton that could hold regional and international events and bring significant economic benefit to our city," Bennett said.

The third option would be to keep the theatre open and whether to partially or fully retain the theatre. Based on current estimate costs, the price has ranged from $12m to $20m.

"Fix the founders, if we have more theatres in Hamilton, we can have more shows," one local said.

For the third option, the council is inviting proposals from parties that provide an option to partly or fully retain the theatre. Any proposal must include a business plan and a long-term funding proposal.

Submissions on the Founders Theatre proposal close Tuesday, November 3. Those who wish to speak and have their say on their submission can do so at the council's Hearings and Engagement Committee on Friday, November 20. The community feedback will be presented to the council on Tuesday, December 8.

Mayor Paula Southgate said, personally, she hoped the site would be transformed into a vibrant community green space for Hamilton families and inner-city residents to relax and play.

"This is a really fantastic, inner-city site and we have a wonderful opportunity to do something with it that will serve the city well for years to come. Personally, I would love to see the site become an outdoor performance space that is people-focused and honours the history of the site," she said.

"But let's see what people have to say. We need all realistic options considered and costed before we make funding decisions for our Long-Term Plan, so we can put the issue of Founders to bed."

Founders Theatre was closed in 2016 due to safety concerns over the operation of the stage house fly system, fire and other safety hazard protection.

The building, which opened in 1962, is also earthquake-prone. Estimates for restoration have ranged from $12m to $20m.

The three options are based on extensive community and council discussions and assessments over the past three and a half years. This is the third time the public has been asked for feedback on the site since it closed.

The proposal from Momentum Waikato to lead development of new theatre emerged from the first round of community engagement in 2016.

Venues, Tourism and Major Events general manager Sean Murray said with the Waikato Regional Theatre project now well advanced, it was time to decide on the future of the Founders site.

"Founders Theatre played an important role in Hamilton's history as our main theatre and town hall for many years. The site can be just as important for our community's future as we work to create a more vibrant central city."

Hamilton City Council is contributing $25m to building the 1300-seat Waikato Regional Theatre on Victoria St, which is due to open in late 2022.