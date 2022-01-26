Nafanua Harbour following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano. Photo / NZDF

The Waikato community is coming together to support Tonga by sending containers with essential goods to the kingdom after the eruption and tsunami destroyed crops, housing and livelihoods.

The Waikato Tongan Community Charity Trust is asking for monetary or non-perishable food donations as they prepare to send an initial two containers to the country next week.

They partnered with Hamilton Pacific Island Community Trust K'aute Pasifika, Te Papanui Trust, Methodist Church St Johns & Wesley and the Te Whanau Putahi community centre, which are all accepting donations on their behalf.

Waikato Tongan Community chairman Mefi Naufahu says food is the main need in Tonga. He has a brother, nieces and nephews in Tonga's main island Tongatapu and made contact with them last Saturday.

"There is only satellite phone connection, but it's very hard to get through ... my brother said ... [the morning after the] eruption was like waking up in a war zone. Everything was grey, covered in dust, thick ash. It was like snow on the houses, just in a different colour. Now they are in the process of cleaning it up.

"Crops have been damaged, the plants are dying, people are surviving on what they have in their fridge or freezer."

Naufahu says Tongans living in Hamilton were very anxious about their families back in Tonga.

"My heart goes out to [everybody] who hasn't heard from their families yet," he says.

To support people worried about what's happening in Tonga, he is updating people whenever he hears something new.

"The Tongan King asked people living in the outer islands to relocate to the mainland [and eventually] safer islands. They are being hosted by villages that haven't been affected [as much].

"[I'm] talking about hope ... I try and share stories that ease their mind, uplifting stories. But also organising [the container shipments] eases the pressure a bit."

Waikato Tongan Community chairman Mefi Naufahu. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Tongan Community Trust containers will be shipped to Tonga on February 2, but they will be packing the containers this Saturday.

Naufahu says the trust's relief efforts for Tonga won't end there.

"We will be doing this for quite some time. We will continue to send containers, spread out over months. So we keep accepting donations. Everything we get, every cent, will go to Tonga. For now, the need is food, but we will also [send] clothes later on."

Hamilton City Council announced its support for Tonga last Thursday, saying it would provide a $10,000 grant to the Tongan Community Trust. The funds will be used to help cover shipping and freight costs for donated goods leaving Hamilton and the Waikato.

Mayor Paula Southgate says the city's Tongan community is "hurting desperately" but has been quick to put in place pragmatic initiatives to get help to where it is most needed, fast.

"They have told us that right now, helping fund freight is the best way we can help. We have taken their guidance on that because we don't want to duplicate effort or make things more complicated than we need to during a hugely stressful time," she said.

South Waikato district mayor Jenny Shattock also announced she will be donating $10,000 from her Mayoral Fund towards a disaster fund. People and workplaces in the South Waikato who want to make a monetary donation can do so at SWDC offices during usual office hours. The money received will be transferred to a verified Tonga Relief fund.

Mefi Naufahu's brother, who still lives in Tonga, said it was like waking up in a warzone: everything was grey. Photo / NZDF

Mayor Jenny says together with the council they wish to extend heartfelt prayers to the people of Tonga and their families living in Aotearoa.

"The South Waikato is a proud and diverse community; together we can make a difference. I encourage everyone to give generously to the Kingdom of Tonga."

Musical director at Hamilton's St Peter's Cathedral Rachael Griffiths-Hughes is putting together a benefit concert for the Tongan eruption relief effort at the church this Friday, January 28.

It will be a one-hour variety event with local performers, in a wide range of musical styles. "We have classical musicians, Wai Taiko drummers, a contemporary singer, opera singers, a trumpeter, string quartet, an organist and bagpiper," Griffiths-Hughes says.

Entry is free but there will be a collection on the way out of the concert. Because of the red traffic light setting and the gathering limits of up to 100 people, it will be first-in get to stay. Vaccine passes are required.

• To support the Waikato Tongan Community Charity Trust you can make a monetary donation to the following account: 03 1557 0235055 000 or visit the K'aute Pasifika Facebook page here for information on where to donate non-perishable food.