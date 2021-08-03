Waikato District Council and Huntly kids work together on Hakanoa Playground revamp

Hakanoa Playground, located by the swimming pool on Huntly Domain, just reveived its revamp. Photo / Supplied

Hakanoa Playground, located by the swimming pool on Huntly Domain, just reveived its revamp. Photo / Supplied

Huntly's Hakanoa Playground is ready for visitors again after receiving its revamp with the help of local tamariki.

For the makeover, Waikato District Council has taken on board children's thoughts on the design and layout.

The council's project team visited several Huntly schools and kindies, like Huntly West Primary School, Huntly Primary School, Kimihia Primary School, Tic Tac Toe Educare and Central Kids Kindergarten to ask the kids what equipment they would like to see included in the playground.

According to the children's wishes, the new playground now features a basket swing, slides and a climbing frame, spinner, timber play structure and a scooter track.

Waikato District Council project manager Cory Cullen says: "This playground is a marked improvement on what was there before. By engaging with local children early on in the process, we think we have landed on a fun playground that the local kids wanted and will love to play on."

The playground, located by the swimming pool on Huntly Domain, was designed by Georgina Hailwood from BrodieHailwood, built by HEB Construction, and CityCare carried out all the soft landscaping work.

It was officially opened with a blessing by local kaumātua Haihai Heta and a welcome by Huntly Community Board chairman David Whyte.