Police say they are disappointed with the drunken behaviour and high levels of disorder in the Hamilton CBD.

Thirty people were arrested with high levels of intoxication, obstruction and general disorder late Saturday night - a significantly higher number of arrests than a standard Saturday night, police said in a statement today.

Three people were arrested for assault, 11 for disorderly behaviour, five for obstruction and four had warrants to arrest and were actively being sought by police.

“It’s disappointing that five people physically obstructed our staff while officers were in the process of arresting others.

“Those offenders were themselves arrested for obstruction. This is a timely reminder to people to let police do their job,” the statement said.