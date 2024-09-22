Advertisement
Te Awamutu Christmas Parade reverts to Saturday

Happy faces on Santa's float. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade will move back to a Saturday this year, with the date being set for 11am, Saturday, December 7.

The event is held in partnership with Waikato Construction Management Ltd and Coresteel Waikato, with support from Waipā District Council and Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board.

The parade had been “trialled” on a Sunday for the past two years but after consultation with stakeholders, the decision was made to return to a Saturday event.

The theme for the Rotary Christmas Parade is “It’s a white Christmas” — think white; Snoopy, snowmen and snowflakes etc.

The committee is excited to host the event after an amazing event last year — “such a success with some great floats and a lovely crowd”.

Te Awamutu Rotary is grateful for the support it receives from local businesses and organisations to make the event a popular and successful one, including Te Awamutu Community Cadets, Subway, McDonald’s, Devoy Signs and Graphics, NZME, Wilks Penny Motorcycles, Te Awamutu Lions, and many more.

“These people have real Christmas spirit and make hosting this event so much easier,” committee chairman Chris Kay said.

Planning is well under way with the committee focused on hosting a safe and fun event for the whole community.

“We are anticipating judging to be extremely difficult because of the effort and quality of the floats entered,” Kay said.

There are three float categories — commercial/businesses, service clubs and societies, and children and youth.

Santa Claus and helper on the Coresteel Waikato float. Photo / Dean Taylor
As well as participating in the parade, people can enter into the festive spirit on the day by volunteering to help.

“The Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade is run entirely by volunteers who enjoy helping spread the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill to our community,” Kay said.

“If you would like to help on the day, please email the club.”

To keep up to date with the parade planning, follow Rotary Te Awamutu Annual Christmas Parade on Facebook.

Entries are open online — www.teawamuturotary.org.nz, by email — teawamuturotary@gmail.com or phone 027 294 6562.

