Happy faces on Santa's float. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade will move back to a Saturday this year, with the date being set for 11am, Saturday, December 7.

The event is held in partnership with Waikato Construction Management Ltd and Coresteel Waikato, with support from Waipā District Council and Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board.

The parade had been “trialled” on a Sunday for the past two years but after consultation with stakeholders, the decision was made to return to a Saturday event.

The theme for the Rotary Christmas Parade is “It’s a white Christmas” — think white; Snoopy, snowmen and snowflakes etc.

The committee is excited to host the event after an amazing event last year — “such a success with some great floats and a lovely crowd”.