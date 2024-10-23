McKenzie Centre Early Intervention teacher Rachael Simpson, left, with Hillary Vos and Keanu Katene, 6, at the McKenzie Centre in Hamilton.

The Waikato centre which supports children with disabilities to reach their short-term goals and long-term success is celebrating its 40th birthday.

Hamilton’s McKenzie Centre opened its doors on September 27, 1984, and four decades later, thousands of children and their families have benefited from the centre’s early intervention approach.

This service delivery model assesses each child’s unique needs and connects them with highly trained professionals through parent-led and tailored planning.

Despite evolving service delivery models, the centre’s mission has remained unchanged since it opened in 1984 said service manager Suzanne Kok.

Before the opening, representatives from the Child Development Centre at Waikato Hospital, the Society for the Intellectually Handicapped, Hamilton West School and the Hamilton Children’s Trust spent three years developing its goals and laying the centre’s foundation.