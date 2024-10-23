Advertisement
Waikato Centre helping disabled children with long-term success turns 40

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
McKenzie Centre Early Intervention teacher Rachael Simpson, left, with Hillary Vos and Keanu Katene, 6, at the McKenzie Centre in Hamilton.

The Waikato centre which supports children with disabilities to reach their short-term goals and long-term success is celebrating its 40th birthday.

Hamilton’s McKenzie Centre opened its doors on September 27, 1984, and four decades later, thousands of children and their families have benefited from the centre’s early intervention approach.

This service delivery model assesses each child’s unique needs and connects them with highly trained professionals through parent-led and tailored planning.

Despite evolving service delivery models, the centre’s mission has remained unchanged since it opened in 1984 said service manager Suzanne Kok.

Before the opening, representatives from the Child Development Centre at Waikato Hospital, the Society for the Intellectually Handicapped, Hamilton West School and the Hamilton Children’s Trust spent three years developing its goals and laying the centre’s foundation.

“Their vision was to offer a co-ordinated, transdisciplinary programme of specialised care, intervention, and education for children with disabilities from birth, with working in partnership with parents being crucial to its success.”

McKenzie Centre in Hamilton is celebrating its 40th anniversary on November 2.
The centre’s goal today is to help whānau identify their unique priorities for support and learning for their child, their family and themselves.

“The team collaborates with families to enhance children’s interaction and play skills, communication, understanding, expressive language, learning, emotional regulation, sensory awareness and social skills.”

Even after children leave the centre and go to school, the team maintains connections with them.

“The children that come through McKenzie Centre are part of our whānau. We don’t forget them, and we love seeing them when they come back for a visit.”

To mark McKenzie Centre’s 40th anniversary, a celebration will be held on November 2 at Hamilton West School grounds with plenty of fun and festivities, including an opportunity to celebrate and reconnect with current and past families and staff.


