Hamilton City Council is keeping its options open to get the best outcomes for the city as Government's Three Waters reform develops. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council (HCC) has decided to keep its options open in regards to the Three Waters reform, with the main objective being to continue engaging in all matters of the reform to get the best outcomes for the city.

The council voted last week to keep working to influence the shape of the reform programme and to ensure services will be maintained through any transition.

However, the council says it is also considering options to strengthen its advocacy, including potentially joining political pressure groups.

Mayor Paula Southgate says the most recent announcements by the Government have shown it is committed to a transition timetable but there are still opportunities for the public and the council to shape the detail of any change.

The Government has indicated that the legislation to enable the creation of the four entities will be available in mid-2022. Once the legislation and the timeframes for the select committee process are released, HCC will consult with the community.

Southgate says: "[HCC] has taken every opportunity to provide feedback on the Government's reform programme, and we will continue to do so. Legislation is expected shortly, and there will be full public consultation by Government and by this council so we can ensure the views of our community are in front of the decision-makers."

However, she says council staff was also looking at options to strengthen Hamilton's voice, as it was essential the Government clearly understands the needs of metro councils like Hamilton and Tauranga.

"[HCC] has asked staff to look at options to strengthen our voice, whether that is working with neighbouring councils, lobby groups or industry bodies on areas where we have similar views or concerns.

"At the same time, it's important Hamilton is free to have an independent voice to advocate strongly for the issues that matter to our city."

The Government developed a national transition unit to implement the reforms, and HCC confirmed its staff will liaise with them to influence outcomes for Hamilton.

Council staff will also report back to the council with options regarding strengthening political advocacy regarding the Three Waters proposal, which may include the option of joining political advocacy groups.

Southgate says: "This is Government's reform. We are working to get the best outcomes for Hamilton but Government is the decision-maker."

The vote about continuing to engage in all matters of the reform was 8-4. For: Mayor Paula Southgate, councillors Bunting, Macpherson, Hamilton, Thomson, Gallagher, van Oosten and Pascoe.

Against: Deputy mayor Taylor, councillors Wilson, Naidoo-Rauf and O'Leary.

Hamilton City Council will be part of Entity B, along with 22 other councils. Image / Department of Internal Affairs

The Three Waters reform is a major intergenerational project from the Government, aiming to ensure that New Zealand's drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and services are affordable and fit for purpose.

To achieve this, the Government will establish a shareholding structure and four regional entities, which will be controlled by boards. The boards will be appointed by a panel, which is appointed equally by councils and mana whenua.

In the new shareholding structure, all 67 New Zealand councils will jointly own the three water assets.

Each council in an entity's service area will hold shares according to its population, with councils receiving one share per 50,000 people in the district (rounded up, so that each council receives at least one share).

In direct response to the Three Waters reform debate a group of councils formed local government action group Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) which has 31 member councils including five Waikato ones: Waipa, Ruapehu, South Waikato, Matamata-Piako and Thames-Coromandel District councils.