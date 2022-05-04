The Government announced it will go ahead with the controversial Three Waters reform. Photo / 123rf

The Government's announcement it is moving ahead with the much-debated Three Waters reform sparked mixed feelings across the Waikato.

Matamata-Piako mayor and member of action group Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) Ash Tanner says he was furious about the decision as people's main concerns, including the four entities remained.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says her council's feedback has "clearly influenced" the working group recommendations as the representation was improved and there was greater community voice and ownership.

In the announcement last Friday, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson confirmed the establishment of the four entities and a public shareholding structure that made "community ownership clear".

Tanner says: "This is crap! I'm not happy at all, furious in fact... The Government hasn't listened. Everybody is calling for keeping things local and this is the complete opposite."

He says the Government's agreement to the working group's recommendations hadn't changed his mind about the reform.

"In my opinion, it is just feel-good statements. We had a problem with the four entities model and that is still standing. The share that we are getting, is a non-voting, non-financial and non-decision-making share, it's a nothing share. And why would you want a share in something that you already own anyway? It's ridiculous!"

He says C4LD wrote a letter to Mahuta stating their disappointment but didn't hear back yet. "There is still hope, the last word hasn't been spoken."

C4LD chairwoman and Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys says the shareholding structure would confer none of the normal benefits or obligations of ownership and does nothing to remove the group's worries about community property rights and local voice.

"We could not be more disappointed that the Government has rejected an opportunity to reach a bipartisan agreement that would deliver what they wanted, instead electing to press on with their reforms...

Matamata-Piako District mayor Ash Tanner says he is furious about the Government's decision.

"We urge everyone to get in touch with their local MPs to ensure they know what you think about this plan."

Southgate says the issues Hamilton City Council raised had "clearly influenced" the working group recommendations.

"I'm pleased our council has taken a constructive position and this has made a difference. You drive change fastest by working alongside people, not by bellowing from the sidelines with no viable alternative."

However, she acknowledged the council would still not support the model the Government proposed.

"We will keep pushing. The model is hard to understand and there is lots of political noise around it that makes it hard for the public... People are confused and frustrated and I understand that.

"The Government now needs to give us the legislation so we can consult with the community."

Robertson says the Government recognised councils' concerns regarding ownership of the Three Waters assets and local voice.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says the council couldn't keep ignoring the huge water costs coming down the line for ratepayers or pile on more debt. Photo / Hamilton City Council

"By accepting the majority of the recommendations made by the independent Working Group on Representation, including a shareholding plan, we have listened to these concerns and modified our proposals accordingly."

Mahuta added that the working group's recommendations ensured councils, iwi and communities have a strong voice in the new entities.

"I acknowledge the anxiety around change, but ... this is the best option to deliver the clean, safe and affordable drinking water New Zealanders deserve while also retaining community ownership and protecting against future privatisation."

In line with the Working Group's recommendations, the Government will now establish a shareholding structure and four regional entities which will be controlled by boards.

The controversial co-governance on the four entities board was strictly ruled out by Mahuta who announced board membership will be based on skill.

The boards will be appointed by a panel, which is appointed equally by councils and mana whenua.

In the new shareholding structure, all 67 New Zealand councils will jointly own the Three Waters assets.

According to the Government, the Three Waters services would cost households in Entity B an average of $1220 with and $4300 without the reform. Graphic / Department of Internal Affairs

Each council in an entity's service area will hold shares according to its population. All Waikato councils, together with Bay of Plenty Councils will be part of Entity B which will hold a full amount of 33 shares. Hamilton will hold four and Matamata-Piako will hold one share.

To protect the local voice, the Government will establish four Regional Representative Groups (RRGs), a recommendation made by the Working Group.

The RRGs will have an equal representation of mana whenua and councils, an arrangement that is already used by some institutions like the Waikato River Authority.

The RRG's responsibilities include the governance, appointing and monitoring of the entity board and holding it to account for the delivery of services on behalf of the communities.

Local sub-committees that feed into the RRGs are set to strengthen connections to smaller communities and ensure all voices are heard.

For more information on the Three Waters Reform click here.