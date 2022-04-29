The Three Waters Reform is near after the Government today announced it adopted most proposed changes by the official working group. Photo / Belinda Feek

The Three Waters Reform is near after the Government today announced it adopted most proposed changes by the official working group. Photo / Belinda Feek

The Government today announced it is moving forward with the Three Waters Reform after adopting most of the recommendations made by the official working group in March.

An announcement by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson confirmed the establishment of the four regional entities and a public shareholding structure that "makes community ownership clear".

Robertson said the Government recognised councils' concerns regarding ownership of the three water assets and local voice.

"By accepting the majority of the recommendations made by the independent Working Group on Representation, including a shareholding plan, we have listened to these concerns and modified our proposals accordingly. With the key issues now addressed we cannot afford to wait any longer."

Mahuta added that the working group's recommendations ensured councils, iwi and communities have a strong voice in the new entities.

"I acknowledge the anxiety around change, but ratepayers and local communities cannot keep paying more and more for services that have been underinvested in for too long, and now put their health at risk.

"This is the best option to deliver the clean, safe and affordable drinking water New Zealanders deserve while also retaining community ownership and protecting against future privatisation."

In line with the working group's recommendations, the Government will now establish a shareholding structure and four regional entities, which will be controlled by boards.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the Government would proceed with the Three Waters Reform after adopting some recommendations made by the working group. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The controversial proposal of co-governance on the four entities' boards was strictly ruled out by Mahuta, who announced board membership will be based on skill.

The boards will be appointed by a panel, which is appointed equally by councils and mana whenua.

In the new shareholding structure, all 67 New Zealand councils will jointly own the three water assets.

Each council in an entity's service area will hold shares according to its population, with councils receiving one share per 50,000 people in the district (rounded up, so that each council receives at least one share).

All Waikato councils, together with Bay of Plenty councils, will be part of Entity B which will hold a total amount of 33 shares.

Hamilton City Council is to receive four shares, Waipa and Waikato District Council are to receive two shares each and Hauraki, Matamata-Piako, Otorohanga, Ruapehu, South Waikato, Taupo, Thames-Coromandel and Waitomo are to receive one share each.

According to the Government, the three waters services would cost households in Entity B an average of $1220 with and $4300 without the reform. Graphic / Department of Internal Affairs

Council shares cannot be sold or transferred. The Government says this proposal provides another layer of protection against privatisation.

The aspect of protecting the local voice will be addressed by the establishment of four Regional Representative Groups, a recommendation made by the working group.

The Regional Representative Group of an entity will have an equal representation of mana whenua and councils.

It is responsible for governance, appoints and monitors the board and holds it to account for delivery of services on behalf of the communities.

The Regional Representative Group also sets performance expectations for the Water Services Entity in their area and approves the strategy developed by the board.

Mahuta said the joint governance arrangement in the Regional Representative Group was not a new concept.

"Many councils already have co-governance arrangements in place ... For example, the Waikato River Authority set up by the previous Government, established 50-50 co-governance around the Waikato River and is a good working model of shared decision making to improve the health of the river."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Grant Robertson said the costs for ratepayers were too big to ignore and the Government needs to get on with fixing it. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

She said the Regional Representative Group was not about ownership but rather ensuring community inclusion.

To strengthen connections to smaller communities and ensure all voices are heard, local sub-committees will be set up to feed into the Regional Representative Group.

Robertson said that in the long run, the changes will save people money.

"Without reform, households are facing water costs of up to $9000 per year, or the prospect of services that fail to meet their needs."

For more information on the Three Waters Reform click here.