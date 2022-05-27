Mayors and chief executives of Communities 4 Local Democracy went to Parliament to put forward a 10 point proposal for compromise. Photo / Andrew Turner

Mayors and chief executives of Communities 4 Local Democracy went to Parliament to put forward a 10 point proposal for compromise. Photo / Andrew Turner

The Government's Three Waters Reform is close to entering the next phase as legislation and timeframes for the select committee process are expected soon.

Meanwhile, local government action group Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) is raising concerns that the reform is more expensive than needed, but says it isn't too late to save the reform and what was needed was "some real collaboration, not coercion".

Waipā District Mayor and member of C4LD, Jim Mylchreest, says he fears the cost of the Government's reform is going to be more than announced, causing spiralling water costs.

C4LD chairwoman and Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys says that while any reform of this type isn't going to be cheap, the Government's reform was unnecessarily expensive.

"To spend $34 million to come up with a flawed proposal that no one is happy with beggars belief.

"To then mandate a reform that's overwhelmingly unpopular with communities and requires more than a billion dollars in spending to convince councils to come on board, when councils [already] agree reform of some kind is necessary, is an astounding waste of money."

Mylchreest agrees, saying councils generally support the call that change is needed.

"Just not the kind of change the Government suggested.

"We all want the same thing, it's just about how we get there."

Waipā District Mayor and member of Local Government action group C4LD Jim Mylchreest. Photo / Supplied

He says he was concerned the cost of the Government's reform is going to be even more than now announced.

"I fear it will cause spiralling water costs similar to the ones of power after the power reform came into place."

Worboys says C4LD put forward a "workable framework" that could get "broad council and community support" for a fraction of what the Government has spent so far on travel alone.

"Why would they pay more than $1.2 million to a Scottish water regulator for a model, rather than come to the people actually running the services in New Zealand."

A Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) spokesperson previously disputed that C4LD's model was going to be cheaper.

"National funding solutions, such as that proposed by C4LD, may provide short-term benefits for investment, but would require additional revenue sources that would be costly to raise and collect.

"Without accompanying improvements in the efficiency and effectiveness with how services are delivered, water customers and/or taxpayers would be likely to face higher costs under this approach."

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A spokesperson for Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government heard concerns from C4LD and some members of the community already which is why it established the Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability.

"The group followed an open process for engaging a wide range of experts, including C4LD. The working group considered many potential alternative models, including the C4LD alternatives. Government has listened and accepted most of the Working Group's recommendations."

Waikato Herald sought comment from Mahuta's office on the financial questions raised by Worboys and Mylchreest, however, the spokesperson didn't respond to those directly.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest says it was concerning the reform was approaching the select committee process soon.

"It feels like [the Government's] mind is already made up and closed to any alternative models.

"If you were a cynic you would have to ask how much notice they are gonna take of the select committee process."

The minister's spokesperson says the Government decided to progress with the reforms because "New Zealanders have a right to expect that, when they turn on the tap, the water that comes out will be clean and safe to drink and won't make them sick".

Manawatu District Mayor and C4LD chair Helen Worboys. Photo / ManawatuNZ

"When it comes to the transition and transformation, local expertise and experience are going to be needed to help establish the four new water services entities," the spokesperson says.

"To ensure that all councils and communities are well-represented within a water service entity region, the National Transition Unit has been working with councils to establish Local Transition Teams in each region.

"The teams will play a key role in ensuring that the respective entities are shaped to meet the unique views of their communities and places."

Despite all differences, Worboys says C4LD owed it to their communities to work constructively on this matter.

"That's why our door is always open to work with the Government on a multi-party model that works for everyone ... It's not too late to save this reform, we just need some real collaboration, not coercion."

For more information on the Three Waters Reform click here.

For more information about Communities 4 Local Democracy click here.