Neighbourhood busybody and conspiracy theorist Ivy (Liz Sheppard) in Hamilton Playbox's Twas the Fight before Christmas. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Hamilton Playbox's end-of-year production Twas the Fight Before Christmas is coming to a neighbourhood near you, in fact, it might be your neighbourhood - and that's a warning.

Directed by Lorna Ashton, the production is the work of Tauranga-based playwright Devon Williamson who with wife Kim runs the Detour Theatre as part of the seaside city's Historic Village.

The storyline is set around Mary Harvey. While most people are looking forward to the festive season Mary (Marianne Kay) isn't. Mary has a family-sized problem - daughters Stella (Rye Inglis) and Mandy (Beck Douglas).

Nothing is simple. There's the inevitable love tangle with Stella's hubby Desmond (Sam Armstrong) and into this arrives neighbourhood busybody and conspiracy theorist Ivy (Liz Sheppard).

Mary played by Marianne Kay is not looking forward to Christmas. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Mary nips next door to find a bit of help from psychiatrist Jean Pierre, (Carl Watkins) only to find him well over the yardarm and in need of rescue himself - as Ashton explains.

"It's a comedy of unintended consequences set around a dysfunctional family. The tale is filled with clever dialogue and hilarious characters. It's the perfect solution to preparing for the stresses of the festive season."

Ashton said while Riverlea Theatre produces an annual Christmas show, she had decided to take on Williamson's 'Twas The Fight Before Christmas' as a pre-Christmas show.

"Devon has done a lot for us over the years in workshops and mentoring. He is very generous with his time.''

Williamson's recent productions include The Jailhouse Frocks (2018); Murder on the Menu (2019); and Mad Sisters (2021). Twas the Fight ... is the first of his plays to be staged in Hamilton.

Diving headlong out of the Covid-19 restrictions, Playbox staged Geezers in August/September with casting and rehearsals for Twas a Fight Before Christmas arriving at speed before its October 15 opening.

"I like short rehearsal periods. It puts the pressure on the cast to learn their lines,'' Ashton said.

She began her involvement with Playbox in 1988 and has directed or assisted with more than 20 shows since.

Twas the Fight Before Christmas' can be seen at the Riverlea Theatre, 83 Riverlea Rd, October 15 to 27. Ticket prices $20, Family concession is available. Tickets – 0508 iTICKET (484-253)