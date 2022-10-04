Red Leap has taken inspiration from Frame's rich imagery and poetry to create a multi-disciplinary dreamscape. Photo / Andi Crown

Red Leap has taken inspiration from Frame's rich imagery and poetry to create a multi-disciplinary dreamscape. Photo / Andi Crown

Beloved New Zealand author Janet Frame's landmark novel Owls Do Cry is brought to life on stage by the iconic theatre company Red Leap.

Filled with fierce heart and visual splendour, Red Leap's Owls Do Cry made its world premiere in Frame's childhood hometown of Ōamaru, followed by sell-out seasons in Tāmaki Makaurau and Whangārei, and a South Island tour last year. This year it is going on tour, to Hamilton October 26 to 28 and to Wellington in November.

Red Leap's adaptation uses multimedia including live music, song, poetry, dynamic movement and AV to celebrate Frame's work. Rather than creating a direct narrative staging of Owls Do Cry, Red Leap have taken inspiration from Frame's rich imagery and poetry to create a multi-disciplinary dreamscape.

The extraordinary tale is transformed into an exciting, devised performance through their signature physical and visual styles, capturing and revealing her still pertinent insights into society.

Red Leap's adaption uses multimedia including live music, song, poetry, dynamic movement and AV to celebrate Frame's work. Photo / Andi Crown

Some of Aotearoa's best creative minds have come together from a love of literature to explore the themes of her novel; of resilience through struggle and of living life with open hands and hearts.

They bring with them the treasure of books and the pleasure of reading. Award-winning choreographer and director Malia Johnston (Wow, Rushes, Movement of the Human) brings this extraordinary piece of New Zealand literature to the stage.

The cast is made up of an incredible host of performers: Ross McCormack (Triumphs and Other Alternatives, System), Margaret-Mary Hollins (Last Legs, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night), Hannah Lynch (Dakota of the White Flats, Movement of the Human), Katrina George (Kororareka, Under the Mountain), Arlo Gibson (Skin Tight, Step Dave, Mating in Captivity), and Comfrey Sanders (Jekyll and Hyde, Shortland Street – The Musical).

Audiences are invited to gain an understanding of why Frame's work is so thoroughly dear to our literary scene, the heart, warmth and acuity of her stories and how the arts recapture our imaginations.

The Details

What: Red Leap Theatre production of Owls Do Cry, directed by Malia Johnston

When: October 26 to 28, Wed and Thurs noon and 7.30pm, Friday 7.30pm.

Where:The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: themeteor.co.nz/