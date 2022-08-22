Geezers, by American playwright Tommy Lee Johnson, takes place in a retirement home in an unspecified US town. Photo / Supplied

Geezers by Tommy Lee Johnson, presented by Hamilton Playbox, directed by Mike Williams. At Riverlea Theatre from August 20 to September 3. Reviewed by CATE PRESTIDGE

As much as I love a good musical or experimental work, there's a special satisfaction in seeing character and theme revealed through the dialogue and action of a full-length, two-act play.

Geezers, written by American playwright Tommy Lee Johnson, takes place in a retirement home in an unspecified United States town. Its wider theme is the idea of life, and what it means to really "see" people and hear their stories.

It's a script Mike Williams said he wanted to direct as soon as he'd read it, saying "some plays get to you like that". The production was rescheduled from earlier this year and Williams was delighted his original cast could stay on. It's clear by the stagecraft that they've worked well as an ensemble.

The action is anchored by Gina (Julia Turner) the resident nurse and chief caregiver at the home. Gina is played with empathy and warmth by Turner, who is on stage for a lot of the action. As well as her own story, Gina provides context and connection between the residents and her newest employee, Jack, a socially awkward 27-year-old.

The set is spot on as the residents' lounge of a retirement home. Photo / Supplied

In this lead role, Jonty Climo shows physical skill in establishing Jack's nervy energy and anxiety through hurried, staccato movements. He also controls his vocal delivery confidently, showing Jack's difficulty and inexperience in communicating with others, and expressing emotion as he experiences both gradual and sudden changes.

The residents - widower Ray (Clive Lamdin), TV-loving Emily (Lorna Ashton), ex-military man Neil (Graham Pollard), and saucy Kate (Margie Hillock) - all establish their characters well, alternately staggering, shuffling, limping, and sashaying into the room. Oh, and sitting. There's a lot of sitting.

Their banter and dialogue work well, with some running gags and Gina gently rebuking and directing them. There's a growing sense they still have things to learn and share and it all feels very real.

The supporting cast has younger versions of some of the residents who provide backstories. Their short scenes add a real punch in the second half where the action moves beyond the rest home, and into the past.

As Young Ray, Glen Mathews manages to bring both emotion and restraint as he reveals a difficult key moment from the past. Lucy Thomas as Young Kate is controlled and poised, exuding sexual energy, confidence, and sass, tinged with something less assured. A highlight was the scene between Young Neil (Patrick Ward) and Jack where emotions rise and peak dramatically. A wonderful performance from both men.

The final player is visitor Jenny (Marianne Kay) who reveals a mystery, helping to tell Emily's story.

The set is spot on as the residents' lounge, furnished with several ubiquitous recliner rockers, a crochet blanket or two, games and books, and an adjacent woodgrain corridor with a handrail. There's even a touch of "institutional green" in the curtains and trims.

A gentle guitar sound provides a sympathetic bridge between scenes, marking the passing of time. And while a few noises off stage, a couple of dropped lines, and an occasional variance in accents were noted on opening night, they weren't enough to distract my friend and me from being engaged in the storyline. This is a good play, well-performed, and with a true heart.

I want to commend Playbox Theatre for its continued efforts to provide opportunities for performers, directors, and production crews. Amateur theatre is a building block for creative careers and a place where people with "day jobs" can exercise their creativity, enjoy camaraderie, and entertain others.

I think our city is well-served by the different companies bringing performances to the stage. Let's not take it for granted, let's get out there and support them.

Tickets are $20 at: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2022/mar/geezers