The play follows three directionless young people as they navigate the rocky path to adulthood. Photo / Supplied

An intense tropical cyclone is rapidly approaching, and there's been a severe weather warning issued for the entire east coast. What do you do?

Jackie, Dawn and Lucas, know what they're doing: driving far away from home and spending a weekend at the beach, with only each other and a half-full whiskey bottle for company.

Nowhere, baby, is a new play by local award-nominated playwright, Melanie Allison. The official season will run from October 19 to 22.

Written in 2020, Nowhere, baby, was nominated for Playmarket's 2022 playwright's B425 award, and developed as a part of Red Scare Theatre Company's Red Readings in Wellington.

Auckland Theatre Company's youth initiative has licensed Nowhere, baby for a short semi-staged season this month. Finally, after almost two years of development, Kirikiriroa audiences will be able to see the exciting debut of Nowhere, baby. Directed by local creatives Caroline Waugh and Freya Gardener, the play features Clare Mcdonald, Mikayala Williamson, Libbie Gillard and Hayden CJ Newport.

"Nowhere, baby, is inspired by my own experiences as a young queer Kiwi trying to find my place," says Melanie. "It took a really long time to get through my own cyclone, and I hope audiences may see a little of themselves in the struggles Jackie, Dawn and Lucas experience."

Nowhere, baby runs October 19-22 at The Meteor in Hamilton. Group bookings of four or more are $20. There is a special discounted preview night on October 17 with tickets at only $15.

Parental guidance is recommended because of coarse language, sexual themes and alcohol.

The Details

What: Nowhere, baby, by local playwright, Melanie Allison

When: October 19 to 22 Where: The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: themeteor.co.nz/, $25 general admission