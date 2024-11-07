President Joe Biden addresses the American people after Trump's victory and widespread calls to drop the Treaty Principles Bill.

Police have seized forged cash and equipment to create forged bank notes from two addresses in Te Kauwhata after reports of counterfeit cash being used in the region.

Waikato West area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said search warrants for two addresses were issued after $5000 in counterfeit money was found during a vehicle stop in Huntly last week.

“Te Kauwhata police have executed two search warrants,” Loughrin said.

Police found ammunition, forged bank notes, equipment to create forged bank notes and drug utensils at both addresses, Loughrin said.

“A stolen vehicle was also located at one of the addresses.”