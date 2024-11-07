Advertisement
Te Kauwhata police seize forged cash, ammunition, drug utensils from two addresses

Police have seized forged cash and equipment to create forged bank notes from two addresses in Te Kauwhata after reports of counterfeit cash being used in the region.

Waikato West area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said search warrants for two addresses were issued after $5000 in counterfeit money was found during a vehicle stop in Huntly last week.

“Te Kauwhata police have executed two search warrants,” Loughrin said.

Police found ammunition, forged bank notes, equipment to create forged bank notes and drug utensils at both addresses, Loughrin said.

“A stolen vehicle was also located at one of the addresses.”

“To avoid falling victim to fake cash, police are asking retailers and the public to boost their knowledge around banknote security, especially as the Christmas season approaches.

“People are encouraged to examine their cash, including looking and feeling the notes. If you come across any fraudulent notes, please report it to police immediately.”

Loughrin said more information about how to spot fakes could be found on the Reserve Bank website.

Suspected fake cash can be reported to police online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

