The Te Awamutu Library marked its 150th anniversary this week.
The library celebrated the milestone over the weekend, with cake, creative colouring activities, captivating story time and a variety of games for children and families.
Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan was in attendance and read books to local children.
Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said 150 years is an awesome achievement for a local library.
“Libraries are an invaluable facility for communities, they provide a free safe space for people to learn, research, explore and connect in a relaxing environment.”