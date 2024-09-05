The Te Awamutu Library was founded in 1874 at a reading room in the Public Hall on Vaile Street.

The current Te Awamutu Library on Selwyn Lane was built in 2016. Photo / Stephen Barker

It started with just 17 subscribers in what was then a village of 43 people.

“The library has moved location or been upgraded nine times since 1874. It has grown with the community,” Ward said.

The current library on Selwyn Lane was built in 2016.

It is looked after by nine staff and an average of 300 people use it daily.

“The library has evolved and become a real hub of activity and leisure for Te Awamutu,” Ward said.

“People come not just to borrow books, but to make use of the space for business, study, and to meet others socially.”

The library has more to offer than just books, including games, puzzles, DVDs, document scanning and printing, online services and weekly children and family activities.

“The anniversary was a time to reflect on how far along our library services have come,” he said.

“It is a testament to the library staff, both current and past, to see the success of this vital community facility.”