Te Awamutu Library: from 17 subscribers to 300 daily visitors in 150 years

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waipā District Mayor Susan O'Regan reading to children at Te Awamutu Library's 150-year celebration.

Waipā District Mayor Susan O'Regan reading to children at Te Awamutu Library's 150-year celebration.

The Te Awamutu Library marked its 150th anniversary this week.

The library celebrated the milestone over the weekend, with cake, creative colouring activities, captivating story time and a variety of games for children and families.

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan was in attendance and read books to local children.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said 150 years is an awesome achievement for a local library.

“Libraries are an invaluable facility for communities, they provide a free safe space for people to learn, research, explore and connect in a relaxing environment.”

The Te Awamutu Library was founded in 1874 at a reading room in the Public Hall on Vaile Street.

The current Te Awamutu Library on Selwyn Lane was built in 2016. Photo / Stephen Barker
The current Te Awamutu Library on Selwyn Lane was built in 2016. Photo / Stephen Barker

It started with just 17 subscribers in what was then a village of 43 people.

“The library has moved location or been upgraded nine times since 1874. It has grown with the community,” Ward said.

The current library on Selwyn Lane was built in 2016.

It is looked after by nine staff and an average of 300 people use it daily.

“The library has evolved and become a real hub of activity and leisure for Te Awamutu,” Ward said.

“People come not just to borrow books, but to make use of the space for business, study, and to meet others socially.”

The library has more to offer than just books, including games, puzzles, DVDs, document scanning and printing, online services and weekly children and family activities.

“The anniversary was a time to reflect on how far along our library services have come,” he said.

“It is a testament to the library staff, both current and past, to see the success of this vital community facility.”

